RNC speakers: What to know about Mary Ann Mendoza 

Mary Ann Mendoza will be part of the Tuesday night lineup of speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

During the four-night convention, Mendoza will try to rally support behind incumbent President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence who are running against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

5 KEY MOMENTS FROM THE RNC’S FIRST NIGHT

Mendoza is the mother of Brandon Mendoza, a Mesa, Ariz., police sergeant who was killed in 2014 in a head-on collision with a drunken driver who was in the country illegally. The driver, Raul Silva Corona, who had been driving the wrong way, was also killed in the crash.

After her son was killed, Mendoza started working with members of the Trump administration as they created the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office.

The government agency was established within the Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration in 2017 “to acknowledge and serve the needs of crime victims and their families who have been affected by crimes committed by individuals with a nexus to immigration.”

“So many times families are left grieving the loss of their loved ones, and they’re left wondering what happened in the system,” she said then. “I wish we had leadership in our state that stood up for Americans and would reach out to our families.”

WHAT TO WATCH FOR TUESDAY AT THE RNC: LAW AND ORDER, ANGEL MOM

Earlier this year, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., announced that Mendoza would be his guest at the 2020 State of the Union address.

Biggs said that Mendoza was a fierce advocate for the “Angel Family” community and “fights tirelessly for enforcement of our immigration laws.”

Mendoza is also listed as a consultant to “We Build the Wall,” a group associated with Steve Bannon. Bannon and three other suspects were indicted last week in connection to their online fundraising campaign for “We Build the Wall” and charged with fraud.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP