RNC speakers: What to know about Myron Lizer

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer is among the handful of speakers with a coveted slot at the 2020 GOP convention.

Democrats wrapped up their mostly virtual nominating convention last week. Republicans had the opening night of their convention on Monday, and Lizer is scheduled to speak Tuesday night.

The Republican convention was supposed to take place in Charlotte, N.C., but coronavirus concerns forced the event to go mostly remote as well. President Trump is set to give his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday, the final day of the 2020 convention.

Here are four things to know about Lizer:

1. Lizer has been at his post since 2019

Lizer has been second-in-command to Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez since both men assumed office in January 2019. Nez and Lizer’s ticket won 66% of the vote in the 2018 election, according to Indianz.com.

The Navajo Nation is home to nearly 175,000 people across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

2. His constituents have been hit hard by the coronavirus

“It’s been a hard battle, it’s been a fight. Our numbers have been all across the board. … Up, down, up one day, down one day and then up again,” Lizer told Fox News in late May.

Lizer said about a third of families living on the reservation don’t have access to running water, making it hard to regularly wash hands. Doctors say multigenerational homes make social distancing near impossible, and underlying health conditions like diabetes are taking a toll.

Navajo Nation has recorded more than coronavirus 9,500 cases and nearly 500 deaths.

3. Lizer has a background in business

Lizer has nearly three decades of experience working for four Fortune 500 companies and earned a degree in business administration in 2006, according to his bio. The politician’s bio says one of his main focuses is building “Indianpreneurship” — “helping other Native Americans write business plans thus qualifying participants for business startup loans and consideration for grants and capital investors for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

4. He pushed for the Washington Redskins to call themselves the “Code Talkers”

Nez and Lizer called the team’s decision to pick a new name “a historic day for all Indigenous peoples around the world” because of “the retirement of the racist and disparaging ‘Redskins’ team name” in a letter in July.

“Renaming the team “Code Talkers” to honor the Navajo Code Talkers, and other tribal nations who used their sacred language to help win World War II, would set the team on a path to restoring its reputation and correcting the historical misrepresentation of Indigenous peoples,” they wrote in the letter.

Fox News’ Stephanie Bennett and Daniel Canova contributed to this report.