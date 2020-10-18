58.4 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 18, 2020 3:11pm

RNC’s Ronna McDaniel spars with ABC host over QAnon question

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel sparred with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after he accused her of refusing to condemn the conspiracy theory QAnon.

FEDERAL AGENT CHARGED WITH MAKING QANON CONSPIRACY-RELATED THREATS AGAINST SUPERIOR

“I knew you were going to ask me that question because it’s something that voters are not even thinking about,” McDaniel said on “This Week.” “It’s a fringe group. It’s not part of our party. The vice president said I dismiss it out of hand. The president said you know what, I don’t know anything about this group.”

“It has absolutely nothing to do with this election,” McDaniel continued. “Antifa is burning down cities right now. … This is crazy, George. The American people are worrying about the stimulus package [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is holding up.” 

QAnon is a conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that President Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

QAnon supporters refer to “The Storm” often, which is a reference to an October 2017 meeting between Trump and military leaders during which Trump said, “the calm before the storm.” During the so-called “storm,” thousands of deep state operatives and top Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and President Obama, will allegedly be rounded up and sent to Guantanamo Bay, the theory states.

McDaniel’s uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, criticized Trump after the president said he knew “nothing” about QAnon during Thursday’s NBC town hall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I know nothing about it. I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard but I know nothing about it,” Trump said.

“The President’s unwillingness to denounce an absurd and dangerous conspiracy theory last night continues an alarming pattern: politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like antifa, white [supremacists], and conspiracy peddlers,” Romney said in a statement on Friday.

Fox News’ Emily DeCiccio contributed to this report.





Source link

Recent Articles

RNC’s Ronna McDaniel spars with ABC host over QAnon question

News WWNR -
0
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel sparred with ABC's George Stephanopoulos after he accused her of refusing to condemn the conspiracy theory QAnon.FEDERAL AGENT CHARGED...
Read more

Rob Schneider mocks California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus lockdown guidelines

News WWNR -
0
Rob Schneider made fun of California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the state’s new guidelines on gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to spike ahead of...
Read more

Kirstie Alley responds to ‘nasty,’ ‘horrible’ people criticizing her support for Trump

News WWNR -
0
Kirstie Alley responded with words of encouragement after getting dragged on social media for declaring her continued support for President Trump in the...
Read more

‘SNL’ cold open mocks Trump, Biden dueling town halls

News WWNR -
0
"Saturday Night Live" satirized President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s dueling town halls this weekend by switching back and forth like a...
Read more

Competency of Kate Steinle’s alleged killer being reviewed by federal judge

News WWNR -
0
The competency of a defendant in a 2015 homicide case that figured prominently in Donald Trump’s run for president is being reviewed by...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Rob Schneider mocks California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus lockdown guidelines

WWNR -
0
Rob Schneider made fun of California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the state’s new guidelines on gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to spike ahead of...
Read more
News

Kirstie Alley responds to ‘nasty,’ ‘horrible’ people criticizing her support for Trump

WWNR -
0
Kirstie Alley responded with words of encouragement after getting dragged on social media for declaring her continued support for President Trump in the...
Read more
News

‘SNL’ cold open mocks Trump, Biden dueling town halls

WWNR -
0
"Saturday Night Live" satirized President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s dueling town halls this weekend by switching back and forth like a...
Read more
News

Competency of Kate Steinle’s alleged killer being reviewed by federal judge

WWNR -
0
The competency of a defendant in a 2015 homicide case that figured prominently in Donald Trump’s run for president is being reviewed by...
Read more
News

Relieved Tampa Bay Rays enjoy earning AL pennant in MLB’s strange, tough 2020 season

WWNR -
0
2:40 AM ETPedro GomezMLB CloseESPN's Pedro Gomez covered the Oakland A's home and away nearly every day from 1992-97 for the San Jose...
Read more
News

San Francisco archbishop holds exorcism where protesters toppled Junipero Serra statue

WWNR -
0
A Roman Catholic archbishop performed an exorcism in Northern California on Saturday morning at the site where racial injustice protesters toppled a statue of 18th-century Spanish missionary...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap