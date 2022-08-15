Road closures/delays in Grandview area of New River Gorge  

National Park and Preserve

Glen Jean, WV –New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces that there will be temporary closures and delays in the Grandview area of the park over the next few weeks as roads are being resurfaced. Dates are tentative, but work should begin sometime on or around Wednesday, August 17.

Work will initially begin on the road to the Turkey Spur overlook, where crews will be milling and repaving the entire road and parking lot. Work is estimated to take around three weeks and the road and lot will be fully closed for the duration to vehicle and foot traffic.

Following Turkey Spur, work will begin on the other road leading to picnic shelter numbers two, three, and four. This road will remain open while being worked on, however, there may be delays as traffic is confined to one lane.

Except for the Turkey Spur area, parking lots and trailheads will remain open as work is completed. The main Grandview Rim trail will remain open but hikers should be aware that once reaching the Turkey Spur area there will be no access to the boardwalk leading up to the overlook. Also, please be aware of additional traffic control signs throughout the area when you visit.

To stay current on activities, events, and closures in the park, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/neri and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.