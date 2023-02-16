Roads to Prosperity replaces low water crossing with new bridge at Seneca Rocks

CHARLESTON, WV – A 140-foot bridge now takes the place of a low water crossing at Seneca Rocks that was washed out by flooding and damaged by truck traffic. The project is paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.



“This low water crossing provided the only emergency access into Seneca rocks for vehicles, and has been closed since it was damaged by a log truck in 2019,” said State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E. “Because of the nature of the project, it would have been very difficult to find funding for the new bridge without Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.”



Gov. Justice awarded a $1.5 million construction project to Wolf Creek Contracting in March 2022 to replace the low water crossing with a steel truss bridge. The bridge is now in place and contractors are set to complete the bridge approaches and deck.



The low water crossing carried Roy Gap Road over the North Fork of the South Branch of the Potomac River at the base of Seneca Rocks, near the United States Forest Service Seneca Rocks Discovery Center.