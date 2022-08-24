Roads to Prosperity: Traffic expected on new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge by the end of the year

Contractors began lifting steel beams into place high over the Kanawha River in February 2022 to build the new bridge. Cost of the project is approximately $34.6 million.



The new bridge is on schedule to open to traffic by the end of the year.



“When that happens, we’ll shift traffic over to the new bridge,” Rumbaugh said. “Then we’ll dismantle the old bridge.”



Plans call for building a second bridge where the current bridge is located, using a portion of the existing bridge pilings. That project, at a cost of about $18 million, is expected to begin once the new bridge is open to traffic.



With two bridges, traffic will be shifted to allow westbound traffic to use the new bridge, while eastbound traffic will use the rebuilt existing bridge. Each bridge will be four lanes wide to allow traffic to pass between Nitro and St. Albans without having to enter the main traffic lanes.