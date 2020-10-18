58.4 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 18, 2020 3:11pm

Rob Schneider mocks California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus lockdown guidelines

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Rob Schneider made fun of California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the state’s new guidelines on gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to spike ahead of the holidays. 

The actor, who is vocal about his anti-vaccination stance, took to Twitter over the weekend to mock Newsom for what he sees as overly restrictive measures aimed at containing COVID-19 . 

The California Department of Public Health released revised guidelines for people who wish to gather that includes wearing a mask or face covering, limiting attendance to three households, ensuring that you’re only gathering outdoors, practicing physical distancing and avoiding singing, chanting or shouting. 

“Dear Emperor @GavinNewsom,” the actor wrote Saturday. “During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window? We promise NOT to sing… we will all just whisper, ‘PLEASE RECALL DIPS— GAVIN NEWSON!’”

ROB SCHNEIDER TAKES ON ELIZABETH WARREN OVER TWEET ABOUT BIG TECH ‘FIGHTING SPREAD OF FALSE INFORMATION’

Rob Schneider spoke out against California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Rob Schneider spoke out against California Governor Gavin Newsom.
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time the actor has been critical of the governor for his lockdowns. On Oct. 13, he tweeted another rebuke along with a criticism of the wine Newsom has a stake in. 

“Enjoy @GavinNewsom 2020 Vintage Wine! A Smokey ash  flavored Cab with hints of incompetence & authoritarian overstepping. Who needs science? Just Lock yourself down & go bankrupt with this morally corrupt table wine with it’s bouquet of one man dictatorial rule & 16.8% tax,” he wrote

ROB SCHNEIDER HITS BACK AT ADAM SANDLER, SAYS ‘IT WOULD BE FUN’ TO PIN HIM FOR MURDER: ‘I KNOW HIS SECRETS’

The former “Saturday Night Live” actor is rarely shy about speaking out on topics that are close to his heart, such as being against vaccinations and his grievances with big tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, Google and YouTube.

Despite the criticism that Schneider and others have against the lockdowns in California, a recent poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows that a majority of residents in the state are happy with the Democratic governor’s handling of the pandemic so far.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Friday morning, coronavirus has infected more than 38,950,789 people across 188 countries and territories, resulting in at least 1,098,702 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 7,980,461 illnesses and at least 217,700 deaths.





Source link

Recent Articles

RNC’s Ronna McDaniel spars with ABC host over QAnon question

News WWNR -
0
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel sparred with ABC's George Stephanopoulos after he accused her of refusing to condemn the conspiracy theory QAnon.FEDERAL AGENT CHARGED...
Read more

Rob Schneider mocks California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus lockdown guidelines

News WWNR -
0
Rob Schneider made fun of California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the state’s new guidelines on gatherings as coronavirus cases continue to spike ahead of...
Read more

Kirstie Alley responds to ‘nasty,’ ‘horrible’ people criticizing her support for Trump

News WWNR -
0
Kirstie Alley responded with words of encouragement after getting dragged on social media for declaring her continued support for President Trump in the...
Read more

‘SNL’ cold open mocks Trump, Biden dueling town halls

News WWNR -
0
"Saturday Night Live" satirized President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s dueling town halls this weekend by switching back and forth like a...
Read more

Competency of Kate Steinle’s alleged killer being reviewed by federal judge

News WWNR -
0
The competency of a defendant in a 2015 homicide case that figured prominently in Donald Trump’s run for president is being reviewed by...
Read more

Related Stories

News

RNC’s Ronna McDaniel spars with ABC host over QAnon question

WWNR -
0
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel sparred with ABC's George Stephanopoulos after he accused her of refusing to condemn the conspiracy theory QAnon.FEDERAL AGENT CHARGED...
Read more
News

Kirstie Alley responds to ‘nasty,’ ‘horrible’ people criticizing her support for Trump

WWNR -
0
Kirstie Alley responded with words of encouragement after getting dragged on social media for declaring her continued support for President Trump in the...
Read more
News

‘SNL’ cold open mocks Trump, Biden dueling town halls

WWNR -
0
"Saturday Night Live" satirized President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s dueling town halls this weekend by switching back and forth like a...
Read more
News

Competency of Kate Steinle’s alleged killer being reviewed by federal judge

WWNR -
0
The competency of a defendant in a 2015 homicide case that figured prominently in Donald Trump’s run for president is being reviewed by...
Read more
News

Relieved Tampa Bay Rays enjoy earning AL pennant in MLB’s strange, tough 2020 season

WWNR -
0
2:40 AM ETPedro GomezMLB CloseESPN's Pedro Gomez covered the Oakland A's home and away nearly every day from 1992-97 for the San Jose...
Read more
News

San Francisco archbishop holds exorcism where protesters toppled Junipero Serra statue

WWNR -
0
A Roman Catholic archbishop performed an exorcism in Northern California on Saturday morning at the site where racial injustice protesters toppled a statue of 18th-century Spanish missionary...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap