Rock Creek interchange under construction in Boone County

Triton is currently moving earth and breaking up rock to make way for the new interchange.



Dirt and stone from one side of Corridor G is also being moved to the other side to serve as fill material. Temporary traffic signals have been installed to allow trucks to cross Corridor G.



Foundation work for the bridge piers is expected to begin soon. Paving is expected to begin within the next few weeks on the three-mile access road.



Rock Creek Development Park is located on the former Hobet mine site. Opening the 12,000-acre site for economic development has been one of Justice’s primary goals.



The project is expected to be complete in 2026.