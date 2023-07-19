Rock Creek interchange under construction in Boone County

|CHARLESTON, WV – Construction is underway on a new interchange to serve a massive economic development project in Boone County.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced a construction contract to build a new interchange on Corridor G at Rock Creek to provide access into the Rock Creek Development Park in Boone County. Triton Construction Inc. bid $19,547,500 for the project, which was significantly lower than the Engineer’s Estimate for construction.
|Triton is building a diamond intersection at Corridor G and Rock Creek. A bridge will be built over Corridor G and a second bridge will be built crossing the CSX rail line and the Little Coal River to connect with the access road into the development.
“This project will absolutely bring the business community into this part of southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice has said. “We’re going to create opportunity and jobs beyond belief.”
In August 2022, WVDOH awarded a contract for $4,295,709.65 to S&E Clearing & Hydroseeding, Inc. to build the three-mile access road that will run from the new interchange, up the mountain, and into the development site.
|Triton is currently moving earth and breaking up rock to make way for the new interchange.
Dirt and stone from one side of Corridor G is also being moved to the other side to serve as fill material. Temporary traffic signals have been installed to allow trucks to cross Corridor G.
Foundation work for the bridge piers is expected to begin soon. Paving is expected to begin within the next few weeks on the three-mile access road.
Rock Creek Development Park is located on the former Hobet mine site. Opening the 12,000-acre site for economic development has been one of Justice’s primary goals.
The project is expected to be complete in 2026.