Rocket Boy Homer Hickam Returns To Beckley For Theater West Virginia Fundraiser.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) McDowell County native, former NASA engineer and best-selling author Homer Hickam returned to Beckley Monday evening for “Homer, Elsie and Sonny: The Mini Musical.” The 90 minute show featured songs from “Rocket Boys: The Musical” and Hickam’s stories and thoughts about them. It was a fundraiser for Theater West Virginia, which will be producing the musical next year, along with “Hatfields and McCoys.” Executive Director Scott Hill says they will invest $20,000 to recreate Coalwood on the stage of the Cliffside Amphitheater in Grandview.

Joining Hickam on the stage of the Governor Hulett C Smith Theater at Tamarack was Carl Anthony Tramon, who co-wrote the book of “Rocket Boys: The Musical” and played the young “Sonny” Hickam, and Rhayne Thomas, who played Hickam’s mother Elsie. Also there was Roy Lee Cooke, who grew up with Hickam in Coalwood and helped him build and launch rockets.

“We kind of consider Theater West Virginia our home,” said Hickam. “We actually, more or less started it here and ran through a number of times, and really got it congealed together and so made it into a real show. We’ve taken it to Atlanta, we’ve taken it to New York and other places, but we really like coming back to Theater West Virginia.”

Hickam also signed copies of his new memoir “Don’t Blow Yourself Up”, the sequel to “Rocket Boys.” He recounts going to college at Virginia Tech, where he helped design the Hokies game cannon “Skipper”, fighting in Vietnam, and becoming a scuba trainer, NASA engineer and best-selling author.

With celebrities like William Shatner recently going to space, would Hickam like to go himself?

“I’m on the shortlist to go. We shall see. But, I don’t know if they’ll ever get down to where I am on this shortlist . . . They asked me if I would go and I said yes, I would go, so just tell me and I’ll be there.”