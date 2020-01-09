25 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 9, 2020 8:23am

Rod Rosenstein lands job with corporate law firm in DC: reports

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Rod Rosentein, the former deputy U.S. attorney general who oversaw the Russia investigation after Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe into the Trump campaign, has taken a job with a corporate law firm, according to reports.

Rosenstein, 54, has accepted a position with King & Spalding LLP, an Atlanta-based firm that operates 20 offices around the world.

He will join the firm’s special government investigations team in Washington – with an office that directly overlooks the White House, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CNN SILENT AFTER IT WAS REVEALED CORRESPONDENT ANDREW MCCABE APOLOGIZED FOR LYING TO INVESTIGATORS

The division, which assists clients in dealing with regulatory agencies and congressional panels, was once headed by current FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Journal reported.

“It really fit what I wanted to do in private practice,” Rosenstein told the newspaper. “This was an ideal opportunity for me to put my experience to use counseling clients.”

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Associated Press)

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Associated Press)

Rosenstein said former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich helped him land the job, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Before joining the Trump administration, Rosenstein, a native of Philadelphia, was a federal prosecutor in Maryland from 2005 to 2017.

After taking over the Russia probe, it was Rosenstein who appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to be special counsel in the case.

Rosenstein was among a small group of Justice Department officials – including Sessions’ successor William Barr – who reviewed Mueller’s report on his two-year-long investigation before it was made public.

His role in the probe led to a rocky relationship with the White House, ultimately leading to Rosenstein’s resignation last April, which took effect in May.

In 2018, the New York Times reported that Rosenstein allegedly discussed wearing a “wire” so he could record conversations with trump around the time that former FBI Director James Comey was fired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, Meadows and Jim Jordan of Ohio, another member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, introduced five articles of impeachment against Rosenstein.

Those impeachment articles accused Rosenstein of intentionally withholding documents and information from Congress, failure to comply with congressional subpoenas and abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). That effort was referred to the House Judiciary Committee, where it was not voted upon.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and John Roberts contributed to this story.



Source link

Recent Articles

Rod Rosenstein lands job with corporate law firm in DC: reports

News WWNR -
0
Rod Rosentein, the former deputy U.S. attorney general who oversaw the Russia investigation after Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe into the...
Read more

Instagram blogger praised for sharing ‘real’ bikini photos: ‘You look rad’

News WWNR -
0
A New Zealand fashion blogger has taken a stand against a culture that promotes a “new year, new you” by sharing a series...
Read more

China says U.S. congress report on China’s human rights neither objective nor credible

News WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that a U.S. Congressional report that called for sanctions against Beijing over human rights...
Read more

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

News WWNR -
0
KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran, which killed...
Read more

Mexican asylum-seeker cuts own throat yards from US border after being denied entry: report

News WWNR -
0
An unidentified Mexican asylum-seeker took his own life Wednesday just yards from the U.S. border after he was denied entry, a report said.The man...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Instagram blogger praised for sharing ‘real’ bikini photos: ‘You look rad’

WWNR -
0
A New Zealand fashion blogger has taken a stand against a culture that promotes a “new year, new you” by sharing a series...
Read more
News

China says U.S. congress report on China’s human rights neither objective nor credible

WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that a U.S. Congressional report that called for sanctions against Beijing over human rights...
Read more
News

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

WWNR -
0
KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran, which killed...
Read more
News

Mexican asylum-seeker cuts own throat yards from US border after being denied entry: report

WWNR -
0
An unidentified Mexican asylum-seeker took his own life Wednesday just yards from the U.S. border after he was denied entry, a report said.The man...
Read more
News

Report — Sharks’ Logan Couture expected out up to 6 weeks with broken ankle

WWNR -
0
If the San Jose Sharks are going to turn their season around, it won't involve captain Logan Couture for several weeks.Couture is expected...
Read more
News

Resigning California congressman’s seat to be left vacant for year

WWNR -
0
SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has decided against calling a special election to fill the seat U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap