27 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 12:57pm

Rod Rosenstein testifies on origins of Russia probe before Senate

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning to answer questions about the origins of the Russia investigation. On the agenda: unmasking requests made by Obama Admin officials. Michael Flynn, the then-incoming National Security Advisor, was one of those unmasked and Sen Graham wants to know if requests to unmask him were legitimate.

