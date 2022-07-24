Rodney Atkins Highlights The 2022 Friends Of Charity Auto Fair.

Beaver, WV – (WWNR) – The 17th annual Friends Of Charity Auto Fair took place Friday and Saturday at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Over 500 vehicles were on display in all makes, models and sizes. Jack Fairchild, who helped to found the event as the Friends Of Coal Auto Fair, was on hand with his collection of classic Ford Broncos from Fairchild Motor Company. There were classic cars, newer models and a few surprises.



“Of course, the cars are the main attraction,” says Josh Jones, a member of the Auto Fair Steering Committee. “Everybody loves the cars. But I think it’s something you can bring your whole family to. There’s great food, there’s entertainment, and just good people all around, It’s an unexpensive way to come out and enjoy a day with your famiily.”



A number of awards were handed out to many of the vehicles on display Friday and Saturday. There were other activities to enjoy, including laser tag, a petting zoo where kids could get up close with real live animals, a poker run and a burnout contest.



The highlight of the Friends of Charity Auto Fair was the Saturday night concert, featuring rising singer songwriter Nate Barnes and country music star Rodney Atkins. After the concert fireworks lit up the sky above the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.



Proceeds from this year’s Friends Of Charity Auto Fair will benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.