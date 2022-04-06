Rodney Atkins Will Be Performing At This Year’s Friends Of Charity Auto Fair.

Beaver, WV – (WWNR) – The 2022 Friends Of Charity Auto Fair is scheduled for July 22nd and 23rd at the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Country Music Singer Rodney Atkins will headline the Saturday Night Concert. Atkins has six No. 1 hits and 8 top 5 singles. Hope Duncan, director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, made the announcement Tuesday at the airport.

“Of course we’ll have all the makes and models of every various type of vehicle that you would want to see. We do have, of course the concert on Saturday night, we have fireworks, we have something for everyone heading through this year for the kids.”

Exhibitors can also have their vehicle appear on the Auto Fair logo, which will be prominently displayed in advertising, promotions and Auto Fair Merchandise. They can submit sealed bids of their vehicle submissions on the Auto Fair Website until 11:59pm on Tuesday, April 19th. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 22nd.

Proceeds from the Friends Of Charity Auto Fair support Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

For tickets, vehicle registration and more information about this year’s Friends Of Charity Auto Fair, visit www.WVAutoFair.com.