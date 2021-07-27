Roger Hodge joins WVU Tech as head women’s basketball coach

WVU Tech Director of Athletics Kenneth Howell has announced the hiring of Roger Hodge as head coach of the women’s basketball program.

Roger Hodge

Hodge is a graduate of Hinton High School, where he eventually landed as an assistant girls coach and helped lead the team to three state championships. He was on the staff when the school became Summers County High School and also had stints as an assistant at Mercer Christian and Savannah Country Day School in Savannah, Ga.

He started his collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Liberty University, where the Flames made three trips to the NCAA Division II National Tournament as Big South Conference champions.

He moved on to take the head coach position at Armstrong Atlantic State, where he stayed eight seasons and became the school’s all-time winningest coach (138-97). He was named the Peach Belt Coach of the Year and South Atlantic Region Coach of the Year in 2003.

Hodge left Armstrong Athletic to become assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at East Carolina. He stayed there for three seasons before being named head coach at Lincoln Memorial.

He was there before moving on to be the head coach at Coastal Georgia, where he spent the last five seasons. He leaves the school with a combined record of 80-63.

Hodge’s career head coaching record is 262-199.