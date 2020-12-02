Romain Grosjean leaves hospital in Bahrain

Romain Grosjean has left hospital after being treated for burns following his terrifying accident at Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean was discharged at 10:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday after spending three nights being treated for second-degree burns to the back of his hands at the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital.

He will continue to receive private treatment for the injuries and is set to remain in Bahrain for the time being.

The accident resulted in the Bahrain Grand Prix being suspended for an hour and saw Grosjean’s car explode in a ball of fire as he made contact with the barriers.

Grosjean was inside the burning wreckage for 28 seconds before he jumped clear of the scene of the accident with the help of the FIA’s Dr. Ian Roberts.

Remarkably, he survived the 53G impact with nothing worse than the burns on his hand and is hoping to return to racing at the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 13, which will likely be his last race in F1.

Speaking on Tuesday, Grosjean said he “saw death coming” as the accident unfolded.