Ron Howard trashes Trump on Twitter, calls him a ‘morally bankrupt ego maniac’

“Opie” dominated social media on Wednesday after Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard slammed President Trump on Twitter, calling him a “morally bankrupt ego maniac.”

Howard, whose career began as Opie Taylor on the classic television sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show” and who later became the director of iconic films like “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind,” and “Frost/Nixon,” was responding to a critic who said it’s “only negativity from Hollywood & Democrats” when it comes to President Trump after the Oscar winner had downplayed the successes of the president’s economy.

“In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US,” Howard wrote in a New Year’s Day tweet.

LINDA RONSTADT COMPARES TRUMP TO HITLER, SAYS MEXICANS ‘ARE THE NEW JEWS’

Howard went on to defend the entertainment industry after another Twitter user accused Hollywood of being “amoral elitists who hate average Americans.”

“Honestly not what I’ve seen or felt throughout my lifetime from the vast majority of people in the entertainment business,” Howard responded. “In fact, I gotta say it’s the opposite. Most are not from LA or NY to begin with. Now Trump is both an elite and a reality show star.”

The “Happy Days” star isn’t the only entertainer to slam Trump. In a recent interview, music icon Linda Ronstadt compared the president to Adolf Hitler and said Mexicans “are the new Jews.”

The Grammy-winning artist spoke about the “great parallels” she saw between the rise of Trump and Nazi Germany and how both leaders, according to her, were “uncontrollable.”

“By the time he got established, he put his own people in place and stacked the courts and did what he had to do to consolidate his power,” Ronstadt elaborated. “And, we got Hitler and he destroyed Germany, he destroyed centuries of intellectual history forward and backward.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper replied, “I think a lot of people, though, would be surprised to hear comparisons between what happened then and now.”

“If you read the history, you won’t be surprised. It’s exactly the same,” Ronstadt doubled down. “Find a common enemy for everybody to hate. I was sure that Trump was going to get elected the day he announced, and I said it’s gonna be like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews. And, sure enough, that’s what he delivered, you know.”