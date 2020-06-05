67.6 F
Beckley
Friday, June 5, 2020

Ronaldo becomes football’s first $1 billion footballer

By WWNR
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer to earn over $1 billion, according to Forbes, putting him ahead of rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 35, is ranked at No. 4 in the business magazine’s list of the world’s highest-paid figures in 2020 — behind only Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and Roger Federer — with analysis suggesting he brought in $105 million before tax over the past year.

That takes the Portugal and Juventus star’s career earnings to $1 billion.

According to Forbes, he is just the third athlete to do so while still active, following Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather, and the first to do so playing a team sport.

ESPN has approached Ronaldo’s representatives for comment.

The list judges Messi to have made $104 million this year, a fraction of his long-time adversary’s earnings. The figures mark the latest, off-the-pitch chapter in a rivalry that has defined football over the past decade.

The pair won 10 consecutive Ballon d’Or trophies between them from 2008 to 2018. In that time, Messi’s Barcelona came out on top domestically with seven league titles, while Ronaldo’s Real Madrid won the Champions League on four occasions.

Ronaldo has expanded his fame beyond football with his CR7 lifestyle brand and a hotel chain, as well as a museum in his native Madeira.

His earnings have taken a hit this year, though, after Juventus players agreed to a four-month pay cut to help the Italian side cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronaldo is due to return to action on the pitch when Serie A resumes June 20 with Juventus top of the table, a point ahead of Lazio.



