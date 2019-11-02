30 F
Ronan Farrow says Bill Clinton was ‘credibly accused of rape,’ calls Juanita Broaddrick’s case ‘overdue for revisiting’

“Catch and Kill” author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow took aim at former President Bill Clinton on Friday night, saying the nation’s 42nd chief executive was “credibly” accused of rape and that alleged victim Juanita Broaddrick’s claim was “overdue for revisiting.”

Stemming from a panel discussion on “Real Time with Bill Maher” about the Katie Hill saga — in which the California congresswoman resigned after allegations of inappropriate affairs — host Maher posed a hypothetical about whether Clinton would have been treated differently — for the Monica Lewinsky affair and other matters — if he were president in today’s political climate.

“Could Bill Clinton, if he had done what he did in 1998, survive today — or would his own party have thrown him under the bus?” Maher asked.

RONAN FARROW ‘BEHAVES LIKE A TERRORIST’ NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVE REPORTEDLY SAYS

Later in the conversation, Farrow addressed the question by stressing that the allegations made against Clinton are a “different” situation.

“I think that it is very important to interject that Bill Clinton is a different conversation,” Farrow told Maher. “He has been credibly accused of rape. That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting.”

Farrow, whose reporting took down disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and helped propel the #MeToo movement, added that he thought Clinton wouldn’t escape scrutiny today, saying society’s views on sexual misconduct have “changed.”

The U.S. House impeached Clinton in 1998 over the Lewinsky affair but the Senate acquitted him and he went on to complete his second term in January 2001.

In 1999, Broaddrick sued Clinton, seeking documents that might be relevant to her allegations.But a judge dismissed her lawsuit in 2001.



