Route 20: West Virginia Division of Highways  designing repair for 6 foot sinkhole near Hinton

The sinkhole, approximately six feet across and 30 feet deep, opened on the shoulder of WV 20 just north of Hinton. A failing drainage structure is causing the soil in the area to collapse.



“It was scary to look at the depth,” Reed said. “You certainly wouldn’t want to stand very close to it.”



The WVDOH put up barricades to keep people from getting too close to the sinkhole while engineers determine the best solution to repair the damage.



“The first thing is to make the site safe,” Reed said. “Following that, we want to do whatever’s necessary to try to keep the road open when there’s not a good detour, and in this situation, unfortunately, there’s not a good detour.”