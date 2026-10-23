Roy Shrewsbury II is chair of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Authority.

A prominent business and civic leader in West Virginia, Mr. Shrewsbury is the owner of Shrewsbury & Associates and Raleigh Real Estate and serves on the local advisory board of Truist Bank.

He is a board member of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Beckley Board of REALTORS and West Virginia Association of REALTORS.

He founded ESI Services, a local engineering/surveying company, with partner Richard Triggs in 2006.

He is currently vice-president of SLS Land & Energy Development, the company which acquired ESI Services in 2019.

Mr. Shrewsbury is vice-chair of the West Virginia Lottery Commission and chair of the Games, Rules, Security, and Marketing Committee.

He was appointed to the State Lottery Commission by Gov. Joe Manchin in 2010.

A licensed private pilot, he is dedicated to the continued growth of the airport and economic development of southern West Virginia.