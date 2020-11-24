50.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 5:13pm

Rubio takes aim at Biden’s ‘Ivy League’ foreign policy Cabinet nominees

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


It appears Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is no fan of some of President-elect Joe Biden’s foreign policy and national security Cabinet nominees.

Rubio, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast some of Biden’s nominees as “caretakers of America’s decline” as he seemed to suggest he’d vote against confirmation.

BIDEN EMPHASIZES HIS FOREIGN POLICY TEAM WILL ‘LEAD THE WORLD, NOT RETREAT’

“Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline I support American greatness And I have no interest in returning to the “normal” that left us dependent on China,” tweeted Rubio, who’s up for reelection in two years and who may once again have national aspirations in 2024.

Rubio’s tweet came a couple of hours before Biden, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, formally introduced Antony Blinken as his nominee for secretary of state, Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, and John Kerry as special presidential envoy for climate. Biden announced the nominations on Monday.

Pointing to what could be a challenging road to confirmation for his nominees in a Senate that may still be controlled by the Republicans in January, Biden said Tuesday that “I hope these outstanding nominees receive a prompt hearing and that we can work across the aisle in good faith to move forward for the country. Let’s begin that work to heal and unite America.”

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The current balance of power for the next Senate coming out of this month’s elections is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. That means Democrats must win both of Georgia’s twin runoff elections on Jan. 5 to make it a 50-50 Senate.

If that occurs, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote, giving her party a razor-thin majority in the chamber. Otherwise, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will remain as Senate majority leader.

BIDEN ON WHETHER SENATE GOP WILL GIVE HIS NOMINEES A TOUGH TIME: ‘ARE YOU KIDDING ME’

Asked Monday by pool reporters if he expects Republicans to put up any significant roadblocks to his Cabinet nominees – who need Senate approval to be confirmed – Biden laughingly responded, “Are you kidding me?”

Rubio’s emphasis on the Ivy League credentials of Biden’s nominees comes as the senator has spotlighted the GOP’s move toward targeting working-class voters. Earlier this month he said in interviews with Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” and  with Axios that the future of the Republican Party was “based on a multiethnic, multiracial, working-class coalition” of supporters.

But Biden, in his announcement, spotlighted the diversity of his picks, noting that “we’re going to have the first woman lead the intelligence community, the first Latino, an immigrant, to lead the Department of Homeland Security, and a groundbreaking diplomat at the United Nations.”

And during the presidential campaign, Biden repeatedly emphasized his lack of an Ivy League degree to spotlight his working-class roots. Biden will become the first president since Ronald Reagan without an Ivy League degree.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena detained after domestic violence allegations

News WWNR -
0
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has been detained in Mexico's Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence.The Yucatan state...
Read more

Rubio takes aim at Biden’s ‘Ivy League’ foreign policy Cabinet nominees

News WWNR -
0
It appears Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is no fan of some of President-elect Joe Biden’s foreign policy and national security Cabinet...
Read more

Thanksgiving 2020: Restaurants open on Turkey Day

News WWNR -
0
No cooking? No problem.With large, indoor gatherings discouraged in the fight against the coronavirus, this might be the year to skip the stress...
Read more

In Atlanta, Warnock supported controversial end to cash bail before Democratic Party embraced policy in 2020

News WWNR -
0
Democratic Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has long opposed cash bail, the system that requires people to put up money as essentially...
Read more

Pacific Ethanol: Modeling FY 2021 EBITDA (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Money WWNR -
0
I haven't written about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) on Seeking Alpha's free site since my initial back to back articles were published on August...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena detained after domestic violence allegations

WWNR -
0
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has been detained in Mexico's Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence.The Yucatan state...
Read more
News

Thanksgiving 2020: Restaurants open on Turkey Day

WWNR -
0
No cooking? No problem.With large, indoor gatherings discouraged in the fight against the coronavirus, this might be the year to skip the stress...
Read more
News

In Atlanta, Warnock supported controversial end to cash bail before Democratic Party embraced policy in 2020

WWNR -
0
Democratic Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has long opposed cash bail, the system that requires people to put up money as essentially...
Read more
Money

Pacific Ethanol: Modeling FY 2021 EBITDA (NASDAQ:PEIX)

WWNR -
0
I haven't written about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) on Seeking Alpha's free site since my initial back to back articles were published on August...
Read more
video
News

Gabbard calls out DNC Chairman Tom Perez's 'failure of leadership'

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on calling for DNC chair Perez to resign. FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...
Read more
News

New York Times takes three days to print significant correction on Georgia recount

WWNR -
0
The New York Times took three days to print a correction of a significant error in its reporting about the Georgia recount process.After stating...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap