59 F
Beckley
Sunday, May 31, 2020 3:28am

Rudy Giuliani blasts ‘liberal’ leaders for riots: ‘Progressives don’t know how to police’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Minneapolis Police Department deserves blame for George Floyd‘s death and liberal government leaders should be held acountable for riots and looting in cities across the U.S., former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Saturday night.

Giuliani shared his observations on Fox News’ “America’s News HQ,” where he also monitored live coverage of protests in his hometown.

“This is a legitimate bad situation that has to be remedied and it’s the fault of the police that this happened,” Giuliani said. “Not just for one officer — that’s a poorly trained police department. That’s a poorly managed police department.”

“That’s a poorly trained police department. That’s a poorly managed police department.”

— Rudy Giuliani, commenting on the Minneapolis force

ST. PAUL MAYOR WALKS BACK CLAIM THAT ALL ARRESTED IN RIOT WERE FROM OUT OF STATE: ‘I TAKE FULL RESPONSIBILITY’

The former mayor also criticized liberal city and state leaders.

“Cities run — and I’m sorry to get political — cities run by progressives don’t know how to police. I’m sorry,” Giuliani said. “Thirty cities went up last night, I went and looked at every one of them. Every one of them has a progressive Democratic mayor.”

“Cities run by progressives don’t know how to police. … Thirty cities went up last night, I went and looked at every one of them. Every one of them has a progressive Democratic mayor.”

— Rudy Giuliani

A cell phone video that went viral last week showed Floyd lying in the street with his head turned to the side as Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has his knee pressed to the back of Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Floyd is seen gasping for air and begging Chauvin to stop as bystanders are heard shouting at Chauvin to take his knee off Floyd’s neck.

Floyd would eventually die in police custody.

Chauvin has since been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers were fired and may face charges as well, authorities have said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The shame of this is nobody disagrees. Nobody white, black or in-between disagrees. What happened to Mr. Floyd is an outrage,” Giuliani told anchor Harris Faulkner. “The shame of it, Harris, this is something that could have united us.”

Giuliani said he usually doesn’t prejudge police cases but he couldn’t “not react” to Chauvin’s actions recorded on the video, calling them “indescribable.”

Giuliani added that the riots across the U.S. were a “desecration” of Floyd’s memory.



Source link

Recent Articles

Rudy Giuliani blasts ‘liberal’ leaders for riots: ‘Progressives don’t know how to police’

News WWNR -
0
The Minneapolis Police Department deserves blame for George Floyd's death and liberal government leaders should be held acountable for riots and looting in cities...
Read more

Philadelphia police say George Floyd unrest leaves more than a dozen officers injured

News WWNR -
0
More than a dozen Philadelphia police officers were injured Saturday as protests in response to the death of George Floyd turned violent.Authorities late...
Read more

St. Paul mayor walks back claim that all arrested in riot were from out of state: ‘I take full responsibility’

News WWNR -
0
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Saturday walked back a prior claim that all those arrested in city riots a day earlier were...
Read more

Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to expand invitation list

News WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump, with U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington...
Read more

Andrew McCarthy: Laws against rioting and terrorism must be enforced against Antifa and other violent radicals

News WWNR -
0
Attorney General William Barr issued a statement Saturday decrying the rioters who have violently hijacked peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Philadelphia police say George Floyd unrest leaves more than a dozen officers injured

WWNR -
0
More than a dozen Philadelphia police officers were injured Saturday as protests in response to the death of George Floyd turned violent.Authorities late...
Read more
News

St. Paul mayor walks back claim that all arrested in riot were from out of state: ‘I take full responsibility’

WWNR -
0
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Saturday walked back a prior claim that all those arrested in city riots a day earlier were...
Read more
News

Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to expand invitation list

WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump, with U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington...
Read more
News

Andrew McCarthy: Laws against rioting and terrorism must be enforced against Antifa and other violent radicals

WWNR -
0
Attorney General William Barr issued a statement Saturday decrying the rioters who have violently hijacked peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd...
Read more
News

Top Rank to host most of its June cards in Las Vegas, without fans

WWNR -
0
4:18 PM ETSteve KimESPN With boxing set to resume in the United States in June, Top Rank has put forth an early summer...
Read more
News

Jason Chaffetz: Justice for George Floyd – zero tolerance for rogue cops and lawlessness

WWNR -
0
Equal application of the law, justice, is what we all need to calm the country.“The greatness of our nation comes from our commitment...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap