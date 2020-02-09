30.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:58pm

Rudy Giuliani predicts Trump will be ‘totally vindicated’ by ‘smoking gun’ in Hunter Biden probe: ‘We’ve got the documents’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Three witnesses are ready to “name names” in an investigation into Hunter Biden and alleged Ukraine corruption, Rudy Giuliani claimed Saturday night.

President Trump‘s personal lawyer, who is a former mayor of New York City, made the disclosure during a wild interview on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.”

Giuliani told host Jesse Watters that his goal was to make sure Trump emerges as “totally vindicated” following the Democrats’ failed impeachment proceedings on Capitol Hill, which ended last week with the president acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

REPUBLICANS SEEK HUNTER BIDEN TRAVEL RECORDS FROM SECRET SERVICE SHORTLY AFTER TRUMP ACQUITTAL

“I want to prove what happened,” Giuliani said, “because I believe if we prove what happened, he will be totally vindicated.”

Watters asked Giuliani if he had any documentation regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine before adding that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will be investigating that.

“Lindsey, get started,” Giuliani said, laughing, before declaring he had “what I used to call when I was U.S. attorney, the smoking gun.”

Watters’ summarized the “smoking gun” as “a ’roundabout’ — an international wire to avoid detection disguised as a loan.”

Giuliani voiced his frustration that Biden’s father — former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s now running for president — wasn’t investigated back when he bragged about getting Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Look, the government has been so lax in investigating, it’s pathetic,” Giuliani said. “I mean … when I was a U.S. attorney … the day Joe Biden made that boastful announcement … the investigation would have begun the next day for bribery.”

Giuliani ended the segment by declaring, “We’ve got the documents, Lindsey.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Rudy Giuliani predicts Trump will be ‘totally vindicated’ by ‘smoking gun’ in Hunter Biden probe: ‘We’ve got the documents’

News WWNR -
0
Three witnesses are ready to "name names" in an investigation into Hunter Biden and alleged Ukraine corruption, Rudy Giuliani claimed Saturday night.President Trump's...
Read more

The best Valentine’s Day restaurant specials this year

News WWNR -
0
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and love will soon be in the air.But the clocking is ticking, so if you’re still looking for ways to...
Read more

House Dems demand documents on DHS move to suspend Global Entry for New York over sanctuary law

News WWNR -
0
DHS suspending all trusted traveler programs in NY state causes concern: ReportFox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, FOX Business' David Asman,...
Read more

Multiple US casualties in Afghanistan after attack during military mission, officials say

News WWNR -
0
There were multiple American casualties after U.S. and Afghan troops were fired on during a mission in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, two U.S....
Read more

Biden campaign ad mocks Buttigieg’s experience as South Bend mayor

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign released an ad Saturday that mocks rival Pete Buttigieg’s experience as mayor of South Bend, Ind. -- and...
Read more

Related Stories

News

The best Valentine’s Day restaurant specials this year

WWNR -
0
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and love will soon be in the air.But the clocking is ticking, so if you’re still looking for ways to...
Read more
News

House Dems demand documents on DHS move to suspend Global Entry for New York over sanctuary law

WWNR -
0
DHS suspending all trusted traveler programs in NY state causes concern: ReportFox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, FOX Business' David Asman,...
Read more
News

Multiple US casualties in Afghanistan after attack during military mission, officials say

WWNR -
0
There were multiple American casualties after U.S. and Afghan troops were fired on during a mission in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, two U.S....
Read more
News

Biden campaign ad mocks Buttigieg’s experience as South Bend mayor

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign released an ad Saturday that mocks rival Pete Buttigieg’s experience as mayor of South Bend, Ind. -- and...
Read more
News

Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand’s northeast

WWNR -
0
NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (Reuters) - A Thai soldier shot dead at least 20 people Saturday, posting messages on Facebook as he went on...
Read more
News

Democrats scramble for lead in New Hampshire

WWNR -
0
CONCORD, N.H. (Reuters) - Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party’s next presidential...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap