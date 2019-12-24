51.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:58pm

Rudy Giuliani raises eyebrows after calling himself ‘Former Attorney General of the United States’ on Facebook page

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had critics scratching their heads on Tuesday after publicizing his Facebook page, where he referred to himself as a “Former Attorney General of the United States.”

Giuliani, who has made headlines in recent months over his involvement with the Ukraine scandal as President Trump’s personal attorney, plugged his Facebook page on Tuesday and teased users about findings from his “investigation.”

“Connect with me on my Facebook Page. More to come on my investigation, soon!” Giuliani tweeted with a link to the page, which was created in October.

In addition to the erroneous listing, Giuliani is also described as a “government official” despite his current role as the president’s personal lawyer.

Giuliani’s LinkedIn page correctly states that he was a U.S. Associate Attorney General between February 1981 and June 1983 under former President Ronald Reagan. He then spent five-and-a-half years as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, leaving that position on New Year’s Day, 1989.

Giuliani made headlines earlier this month when he traveled to Ukraine in the hope of gathering evidence against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over their ties to natural gas company Burisma Holdings.

In a recent interview, Giuliani admitted to playing a key role in the ousting of ex-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, insisting she was “corrupt.”



