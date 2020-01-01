38.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 1, 2020 1:25pm

Rudy Giuliani says he is willing to testify at Trump impeachment trial

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, said Tuesday he would be willing to testify at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, telling reporters that he would “love to try the case” and that he has learned of “vast” corruption involving Democrats and Ukraine.

“I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d give summations or I do what I do best. I try the case,” he told reporters in Mar-a-Lago. “I’d love to try the case.”

GIULIANI CALLS SWALWELL A COWARD AFTER CONGRESSMAN’S ATTACK

The House impeached Trump last month on two articles – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – related to Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrats have alleged that the call, in which Trump urged Zelensky to investigate alleged Ukraine interference in the 2016 election and the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, was part of a quid pro quo in exchange for withheld military aid and a White House meeting. They allege that Trump was seeking investigations into his political opponents.

Trump has denied those claims of a quid pro quo, while he has sought to turn the spotlight onto Biden’s involvement in the country — specifically his role in the firing of a top Ukrainian prosecutor who had previously investigated a Ukrainian energy company where Hunter sat on the board.

The House is expected to eventually transmit its articles of impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial. The White House is hoping that it will allow them to go on the attack, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has suggested he would seek a short trial.

Giuliani has played a central role in promoting theories in relation to Democrats and Ukraine, and told reporters Tuesday that he had learned of “vast” corruption in Ukraine involving Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What I learned is that the corruption in Ukraine is vast. It’s extensive. It highly involves the Democratic Party, not just in 2016, but for many years,” he said, describing what he called “American Ukrainian corruption.”

He said he is still meeting with witnesses, has just returned from Ukraine, and is looking for the “right forum” to air what he has gathered.

“It will turn out to be a series of criminal acts that will involve the highest levels of the Obama administration,” he said. “And it’s the reason why the Democratic Party is in panic.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Rudy Giuliani says he is willing to testify at Trump impeachment trial

News WWNR -
0
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, said Tuesday he would be willing to testify at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, telling reporters that he...
Read more

Portland’s Carmelo Anthony experiment, and 10 other trends we’re watching in 2020

News WWNR -
0
The first two and a half months of the season have given us the celebrated return of Carmelo Anthony, the continued brilliance of...
Read more

Hong Kong welcomes 2020 with fresh pro-democracy protests, clashes with police

News WWNR -
0
A huge crowd gathered in Hong Kong Wednesday for an annual New Year's Day protest march as the monthslong pro-democracy movement extends into...
Read more

Kristi Hamrick: Casting ‘cancel culture’ stones – how real-life grace can counter virtual cruelty

News WWNR -
0
The year 2019 brought us the phenomenon of “cancel culture” in which mob-like behavior is often rallied against public figures who have sinned...
Read more

Coming out of the shadows: the U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump’s trial

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Portland’s Carmelo Anthony experiment, and 10 other trends we’re watching in 2020

WWNR -
0
The first two and a half months of the season have given us the celebrated return of Carmelo Anthony, the continued brilliance of...
Read more
News

Hong Kong welcomes 2020 with fresh pro-democracy protests, clashes with police

WWNR -
0
A huge crowd gathered in Hong Kong Wednesday for an annual New Year's Day protest march as the monthslong pro-democracy movement extends into...
Read more
News

Kristi Hamrick: Casting ‘cancel culture’ stones – how real-life grace can counter virtual cruelty

WWNR -
0
The year 2019 brought us the phenomenon of “cancel culture” in which mob-like behavior is often rallied against public figures who have sinned...
Read more
News

Coming out of the shadows: the U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump’s trial

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in...
Read more
News

Richard Manning: Trade dominates economic agenda – 2020 won’t be all impeachment and elections

WWNR -
0
Election year is here. But before we vote in November and after impeachment dominates the first few weeks of 2020, Congress and the administration will...
Read more
News

Jack Sheldon, voice of ‘I’m Just a Bill,’ former Merv Griffin sidekick, dies at 88

WWNR -
0
Jack Sheldon, once known to America’s schoolkids as the voice behind “I’m Just a Bill,” "Conjunction Junction" and other songs on “Schoolhouse Rock,”...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap