40.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 6, 2020 5:25pm

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump announced in a tweet on Sunday.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump wrote. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

The former New York City mayor and personal attorney to President Trump has been leading the Trump campaign’s legal battle to overturn the 2020 election results in several states.

Giuliani is the latest official of Trump’s orbit to become infected with the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Hope Hicks, and chief of staff Mark Meadows are among other senior staffers who have tested positive for the virus and since recovered. 

The news of Giuliani’s diagnosis comes nearly two weeks after his son Andrew, also a White House staffer, tested positive for COVID-19. The senior Giuliani reportedly tested negative at the time. 

Giuliani appeared well in a “Sunday Moning Futures” interview where he joined host Maria Bartiromo via satellite to discuss the campaign’s legal strategy hours before the president announced his positive diagnosis. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 





Source link

Recent Articles

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump announced in a tweet on Sunday."@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history...
Read more

Violence erupts between Trump supporters, critics at Washington state protests

News WWNR -
0
Washington state police responded to reported gunshots during opposing protests between pro-Trump, pro-police demonstrators and Black Lives Matter and Antifa counterprotesters in Olympia, according to reports....
Read more

Quick Take On Canaan Inc.'S Third Quarter Results

Money WWNR -
0
Quick Take On Canaan Inc.'S Third Quarter Results Source link
Read more

Tlaib says she will not visit Israel after ban is lifted on her entry

News WWNR -
0
Why is it OK for Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib to boycott Israel, but not okay for Israel to boycott them? The...
Read more

Brennan: ‘No problems’ with Durham probe going into 2021, claims he did not rely on Steele dossier

News WWNR -
0
Former CIA Director John Brennan told "Fox News Sunday" that he does not see anything wrong with Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham continuing...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Violence erupts between Trump supporters, critics at Washington state protests

WWNR -
0
Washington state police responded to reported gunshots during opposing protests between pro-Trump, pro-police demonstrators and Black Lives Matter and Antifa counterprotesters in Olympia, according to reports....
Read more
Money

Quick Take On Canaan Inc.'S Third Quarter Results

WWNR -
0
Quick Take On Canaan Inc.'S Third Quarter Results Source link
Read more
video
News

Tlaib says she will not visit Israel after ban is lifted on her entry

WWNR -
0
Why is it OK for Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib to boycott Israel, but not okay for Israel to boycott them? The...
Read more
News

Brennan: ‘No problems’ with Durham probe going into 2021, claims he did not rely on Steele dossier

WWNR -
0
Former CIA Director John Brennan told "Fox News Sunday" that he does not see anything wrong with Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham continuing...
Read more
News

Kyle Rittenhouse defense shaken up as prosecutor raises ethical concerns over attorney’s handling of donations

WWNR -
0
A high-profile attorney moved to withdraw from the legal defense team representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who will stand trial on six counts related...
Read more
News

Newt Gingrich: Mike Flynn is victim of a political hatchet job — he’s a great American patriot

WWNR -
0
I have known retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn for many years. Despite what the bureaucratic establishment, Democrats and the liberal news media...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap