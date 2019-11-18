35.2 F
Beckley
Monday, November 18, 2019 12:51am

Russian troops take over abandoned US airbase in northern Syria: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Russian troops took over the Kobani airfield in northern Syria last week, one day after U.S. troops moved out, according to a report.

Russian state media showed the Russian flag flying over what had been the center for U.S. operations against ISIS in the region, CBS News reported Saturday.

CAR BOMB ROCKS SYRIAN TOWN HELD BY TURKEY, MORE THAN A DOZEN KILLED

Other images showed Russian military helicopters landing on a runway and Russian troops deploying around the base, the report said.

The airbase is located along Syria’s northern border with Turkey.

The border region has been hit by several explosions that have killed and wounded scores of people over the past month, since Turkey began a military operation against Kurdish fighters in the wake of President Trump‘s decision to withdraw American troops from the area.

On Saturday, a car bomb exploded in al-Bab, a town in Aleppo province that is controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters. The blast killed at least 18 people and wounding several others, Syrian opposition activists and Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.

Last Wednesday, Russian officials said they had opened a helicopter base in Qamishli, about 200 miles east of Kobani, also along the border with Turkey, CBS reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two days earlier, Qamishli was the site of three bomb explosions that killed five people and wounded 26, according to Reuters.

Security forces in the largely Kurdish-controlled city described the bombings as a “terrorist operation,” the report said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



Source link

Recent Articles

Russian troops take over abandoned US airbase in northern Syria: report

News WWNR -
0
Russian troops took over the Kobani airfield in northern Syria last week, one day after U.S. troops moved out, according to a report.Russian...
Read more

Many migrants stuck in lawless Mexican border state after trying to enter US

News WWNR -
0
The United States has warned its citizens to stay away from the lawless border state of Tamaulipas, assigning the area in Mexico the same...
Read more

49ers overcome 16-point deficit to beat Cardinals

News WWNR -
0
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the San Francisco 49ers to bounce back from their first and only loss of the season, they had...
Read more

Howard Kurtz questions the relevance of George Conway, asks why MSNBC booked him in the first place

News WWNR -
0
"Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz called out MSNBC on Sunday for what he suggested was biased coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings, specifically...
Read more

Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Chuck Todd over Trump impeachment: ‘He has been tormented from the day after his election’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump has been constantly bombarded by rival Democrats and an angry media since his first day in the White House and is...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Many migrants stuck in lawless Mexican border state after trying to enter US

WWNR -
0
The United States has warned its citizens to stay away from the lawless border state of Tamaulipas, assigning the area in Mexico the same...
Read more
News

49ers overcome 16-point deficit to beat Cardinals

WWNR -
0
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the San Francisco 49ers to bounce back from their first and only loss of the season, they had...
Read more
News

Howard Kurtz questions the relevance of George Conway, asks why MSNBC booked him in the first place

WWNR -
0
"Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz called out MSNBC on Sunday for what he suggested was biased coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings, specifically...
Read more
News

Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Chuck Todd over Trump impeachment: ‘He has been tormented from the day after his election’

WWNR -
0
President Trump has been constantly bombarded by rival Democrats and an angry media since his first day in the White House and is...
Read more
News

‘Investigation’ of the Bidens needed, Gregg Jarrett says

WWNR -
0
There should be a federal investigation into 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, to determine if they set up a quid-pro-quo agreement with the...
Read more
News

Hunter and Joe Biden did nothing illegal or unethical with Ukraine, says Dem Sen. Chirs Murphy

WWNR -
0
2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, did nothing unethical or illegal with regard to their ties to Ukraine, and are being...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap