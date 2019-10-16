50.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 1:41pm

Ryan Fitzpatrick returning as Dolphins starting quarterback

By WWNR
NewsSports


11:30 AM ET

  • ESPN

The Miami Dolphins will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick returns to the starting role that he held for the first two weeks of the season. He had been replaced by second-year quarterback Josh Rosen for Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

But during Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Redskins, Fitzpatrick replaced Rosen to start the fourth quarter. He promptly led the Dolphins on a touchdown drive — their first second-half points of the season — and nearly pulled out the win before a two-point conversion failed with six seconds left.

After Sunday’s game, Flores had said Rosen would remain the starter for the winless Dolphins (0-5).

Fitzpatrick has completed 39 of 70 passes for 435 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Rosen is 58-for-109 for 567 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions.





