28.7 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 10, 2021 8:09pm

Saints’ Drew Brees hits Michael Thomas, who scores his first touchdown of the season

By WWNR
NewsSports



NEW ORLEANS – Michael Thomas‘ first touchdown catch of the season was worth the wait. Thomas caught an 11-yard TD pass from Drew Brees to give the New Orleans Saints a 7-0 lead over the Chicago Bears with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter of their wild-card matchup Sunday.

Thomas played in seven games this season because of a nagging ankle injury that he suffered in Week 1. He returned from injured reserve this week after the Saints (12-4) decided to rest him over the final three games of the regular season to try and get him as close to 100% as possible for the playoffs.

It didn’t take long for Thomas to make an impact. He caught a 5-yard pass on the Saints’ first play from scrimmage and caught a 13-yard pass to convert a third-and-5 two plays later.

Those were Thomas’ first two catches from Brees since Week 10, since Brees himself was sidelined from Weeks 11-14 with a punctured lung and 11 broken ribs. The Saints’ dynamic duo played just 10 total quarters together all season.

Thomas, who was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year last season after setting a league record with 149 catches, had just 40 receptions for 438 yards with no touchdowns in seven games this season. However, he did have three games with at least eight catches and two games with more than 100 receiving yards while Taysom Hill was at quarterback from Weeks 11-14.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has also made an early impact after returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list just in time for Sunday’s game. Kamara had four carries for 21 yards during the Saints’ first two possessions.





Source link

Recent Articles

DC Delegate Norton to introduce resolution to censure  Trump as ‘only remedy that can pass both chambers’

News WWNR -
0
House Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton on Sunday called on Congress to censure President Trump, accusing him of inciting Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol....
Read more

Saints’ Drew Brees hits Michael Thomas, who scores his first touchdown of the season

News WWNR -
0
NEW ORLEANS - Michael Thomas' first touchdown catch of the season was worth the wait. Thomas caught an 11-yard TD pass from Drew...
Read more

Capitol cop led DC rioters away from open Senate chambers door before it was locked, likely saving lives

News WWNR -
0
A lone cop chased by rioters appears to have deliberately led the mob away from an open door to the Senate chambers — just seconds...
Read more

Pentagon pursues information ‘kill web’ at massive speeds

News WWNR -
0
Information itself, when it comes to networking an attacking force to expedite sensor-to-shooter time and quicken the "kill web," is increasingly viewed as...
Read more

Dershowitz calls Trump impeachment a ‘loaded weapon’ that would be ‘so dangerous to the Constitution’

News WWNR -
0
Harvard Law professor emeritus and constitutional law scholar Alan Dershowitz said that while he does not believe it would result in a Senate...
Read more

Related Stories

News

DC Delegate Norton to introduce resolution to censure  Trump as ‘only remedy that can pass both chambers’

WWNR -
0
House Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton on Sunday called on Congress to censure President Trump, accusing him of inciting Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol....
Read more
News

Capitol cop led DC rioters away from open Senate chambers door before it was locked, likely saving lives

WWNR -
0
A lone cop chased by rioters appears to have deliberately led the mob away from an open door to the Senate chambers — just seconds...
Read more
News

Pentagon pursues information ‘kill web’ at massive speeds

WWNR -
0
Information itself, when it comes to networking an attacking force to expedite sensor-to-shooter time and quicken the "kill web," is increasingly viewed as...
Read more
News

Dershowitz calls Trump impeachment a ‘loaded weapon’ that would be ‘so dangerous to the Constitution’

WWNR -
0
Harvard Law professor emeritus and constitutional law scholar Alan Dershowitz said that while he does not believe it would result in a Senate...
Read more
News

Clyburn says Trump impeachment vote ‘will happen this week’ as 195 lawmakers cosponsor articles

WWNR -
0
House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said Sunday that the article of impeachment against President Trump that was drafted will go to a...
Read more
News

Democratic senators ramp up calls for Cruz, Hawley to resign after Capitol riots

WWNR -
0
Senate Democrats are pushing for two of their Republican colleagues to resign following Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building, claiming that their...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap