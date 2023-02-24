Sakura Mankai Cafe Opens In Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – There’s a new place to eat and relax in Uptown Beckley.

The Sakura Mankai Cafe on Main Street draws inspiration from Japanese cherry blossoms and offers customers breakfast and lunch, coffee and bubble tea, and delicious desserts.

“I wanted to see something in the community that would bring me joy and that I could work on every day,” said owner Jessica Currence. “It would be like a family business with my children. I wanted to open a place that could bring people calm and peace in a very busy, fast-paced kind of world. I think that works really well here in downtown because a lot of people are working around me, so that’s something that I could bring to the community and I really wanted to do that.”

Customers can enjoy omelettes, fresh fruit and scones for breakfast and for lunch sausage or pork cutlets served on homemade milk bread.

The Sakura Mankai Cafe has been more than a year in the making and was made possible with the help of the WV Hive, which provides entrepreneurs with the resources and expertise they need to grow successful businesses in Beckley and the surrounding area.

The Sakura Mankai Cafe is open Monday thru Friday. Visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/sakuramankaicafe for menu updates and more.