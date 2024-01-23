Sam Spencer Joins NRGRDA as Geographic Information System Coordinator

Beckley, W.Va. (January 23, 2024) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

(NRGRDA) announced Sam Spencer has joined the organization as a Geographic Information

System (GIS) Coordinator.

NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher said Spencer is leading the integration of geographical

insights and data-driven strategies. Spencer earned a Bachelor’s degree in Geography from

Concord University and a Master’s in Data Analytics from Western Governors University.

Belcher said Spencer is providing essential mapping, analytics, and activities and projects

associated with NRGRDA’s Industry Attraction Department, including site development,

Request for Information (RFI) response, and analysis of workforce needs.

“In the short time Sam has been with us, his expertise has been put to work mapping out the

region’s potential, employing advanced GIS to untangle intricate patterns, visualize data, and

chart sustainable development pathways,” said Belcher. “This allows us to translate complex

geographic data into actionable insights, guiding NRGRDA’s initiatives and pivotal decision-

making processes for the region’s growth and prosperity.”

Belcher said Spencer is also an ardent photographer, expertly capturing and documenting the

essence of West Virginia’s natural beauty. “Sam augments our team by providing a visionary

approach, blending analytical expertise with a commitment to all that Southern West Virginia

has to offer its residents and visitors,” added Belcher.

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and West Virginia Hive Network:

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate,

facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of

Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers. More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/

The West Virginia Hive – NRGRDA’s entrepreneurial arm – offers professional technical

assistance for new and existing business owners throughout a 13-county region of southern

West Virginia. Learn more at wvhive.com