31.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 11:02pm

San Francisco committee wants to remove Abraham Lincoln’s name from high school

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A San Francisco committee is recommending the removal of former President Abraham Lincoln’s name from a high school due to his past treatment of Native Americans.

Lincoln High School was one of many that the San Francisco School Names Advisory Committee found to have a problematic title, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Others included George Washington High School, Herbert Hoover Middle School and Paul Revere K-8.

A variety of criteria could remove historical figures from the list, including being slave owners, known racists or white supremacists, anyone directly involved in colonization and people connected to human rights or environmental abuses.

“The discussion for Lincoln centered around his treatment of First Nation peoples because that was offered first,” committee chairman Jeremiah Jeffries told the Chronicle in an article published Monday. “Once he met criteria in that way, we did not belabor the point.”

ULYSSES S. GRANT STATUE TOPPLED IN SAN FRANCISCO

Lincoln has been touted by many on the left and right, including former President Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who mentioned him during a debate in October.

Lincoln famously led the Union’s defeat of the Confederacy in the Civil War and signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves in southern states.

But for Jeffries, “[t]he history of Lincoln and Native Americans is complicated, not nearly as well known as that of the Civil War and slavery.”

He told the Chronicle that “Lincoln, like the presidents before him and most after, did not show through policy or rhetoric that Black lives ever mattered to them outside of human capital and as casualties of wealth building.”

Lincoln has come under fire for constructing the transcontinental railroad, which affected indigenous lands. He also declined to commute the sentences of 39 Native Americans who were sentenced to hanging. Thirty-eight were ultimately hanged in a mass execution after one was granted a last-minute reprieve.

The renaming came amid a broader debate about memorials that surfaced after high-profile encounters between Black Americans and police officers this year. Earlier this summer, protesters toppled a statue in San Francisco of Ulysses S. Grant, who served as the Union’s general in the Civil War.

Not even liberal Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has been spared. The committee sought to remove her name from an elementary school with Jeffries alluding to allegations that she flew a Confederate flag at City Hall when she was mayor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“On a local level Dianne Feinstein chose to fly a flag that is the iconography of domestic terrorism, racism, white avarice and inhumanity towards Black and Indigenous people at the City Hall,” he reportedly said. “She is one of the few living examples on our list, so she still has time to dedicate the rest of her life to the upliftment of Black, First Nations and other people of color. She hasn’t thus far.”

The decision to remove Lincoln received backlash online.

“Abraham Lincoln…George Washington…even Diane friggin’ Feinstein: NONE are woke enough for the America-hating radical Left,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. “This will never stop, until Americans say ‘ENOUGH!!’ and call it out for the ignorant nonsense that it is.”



Source link

Recent Articles

San Francisco committee wants to remove Abraham Lincoln’s name from high school

News WWNR -
0
A San Francisco committee is recommending the removal of former President Abraham Lincoln's name from a high school due to his past treatment...
Read more

Joe Biden butchers Jon Ossoff’s name at Georgia rally

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden mispronounced Democratic Senate hopeful John Ossoff's name during an election event Tuesday ahead of the crucial runoff races. "Honk for your...
Read more

Biden’s Treasury nominees meet with racial justice activists, ‘defund the police’ supporters

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden's nominees to run the Treasury Department held their first meeting Monday with racial and economic justice activists. Treasury Secretary-designee Janet Yellen and Deputy...
Read more

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson talking, even FaceTimed team

News WWNR -
0
Keyontae Johnson is talking to his family and doctors, and he even FaceTimed his team on Tuesday in a sign of remarkable progress...
Read more

Bush, Rove team up to help raise money in Georgia Senate races

News WWNR -
0
Former President&#2013266080;George W. Bush reunited on Tuesday with his one-time top political strategist to help raise money for the Republican incumbent senators running in Georgia's twin Senate runoff...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Joe Biden butchers Jon Ossoff’s name at Georgia rally

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden mispronounced Democratic Senate hopeful John Ossoff's name during an election event Tuesday ahead of the crucial runoff races. "Honk for your...
Read more
News

Biden’s Treasury nominees meet with racial justice activists, ‘defund the police’ supporters

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden's nominees to run the Treasury Department held their first meeting Monday with racial and economic justice activists. Treasury Secretary-designee Janet Yellen and Deputy...
Read more
News

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson talking, even FaceTimed team

WWNR -
0
Keyontae Johnson is talking to his family and doctors, and he even FaceTimed his team on Tuesday in a sign of remarkable progress...
Read more
News

Bush, Rove team up to help raise money in Georgia Senate races

WWNR -
0
Former President&#2013266080;George W. Bush reunited on Tuesday with his one-time top political strategist to help raise money for the Republican incumbent senators running in Georgia's twin Senate runoff...
Read more
News

New York nurse who was first coronavirus vaccine recipient: Do not be afraid

WWNR -
0
New York critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the U.S. to receive the coronavirus vaccine, told "America's Newsroom" the nation...
Read more
News

NFL to wait for coronavirus vaccine in support of front-line workers, high-risk cases

WWNR -
0
As the first shots of the coronavirus vaccine were administered across the U.S. on Monday, the NFL said it won’t vaccinate its personnel...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap