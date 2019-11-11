42.5 F
Beckley
Monday, November 11, 2019 4:49am

San Francisco cops respond to 2 homeless men shot with arrows: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Left Behind: America’s Homeless Crisis

Fox News Digital embarked on an ambitious project to chronicle the toll progressive policies have had on the homeless crisis in four west coast cities: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore. In each city, we saw a lack of safety, sanitation, and civility.&nbsp;

Two homeless men living at an encampment in San Francisco were shot with arrows early Sunday in an attack that was not a random attack, a report said.

The victims were not identified in reports but lived in an encampment around the area of Richmond. Both men were hit in the abdomen, and one was also struck in the leg, the Mercury News reported. A homeless woman was also targeted, but the assailant reportedly missed.

The report said the two were taken to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery. They are awake and recovering “well,” police said.

The city has been grappling with its homeless crisis. In May, city officials braced themselves when a preliminary homeless count was released. They expected the numbers to rise and they were right. Initial data showed that it had jumped 17 percent from 2017.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the final report was released a couple of months later, it showed the street count increase would have been 30 percent if the city had stuck to the same definition of homelessness as they had in the past. This year, San Francisco opted to use the federal definition instead of the one they wrote themselves.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

San Francisco cops respond to 2 homeless men shot with arrows: report

News WWNR -
0
Left Behind: America's Homeless CrisisFox News Digital embarked on an ambitious project to chronicle the toll progressive policies have had on the homeless...
Read more

Trump urges Iran to release ex-FBI agent Levinson

News WWNR -
0
President Trump took to Twitter late Sunday to urge Iran to release the retired FBI agent who had been missing in the country since 2007 and said...
Read more

Steve Knight eyes old seat after Katie Hill resignation

News WWNR -
0
The two-term Republican who was ousted in 2018 by Katie Hill announced on his website Sunday that he will attempt to win back...
Read more

Spain’s Socialists win national election; right-wing Vox Party surges

News WWNR -
0
MADRID – Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialists won Spain's national election on Sunday but large gains by the upstart far-right Vox party appear...
Read more

Seattle Sounders’ MLS Cup triumph reward for team that took its chances

News WWNR -
0
SEATTLE -- Brian Schmetzer walked into his postgame news conference with the word "Family" emblazoned across his t-shirt and a well-earned beverage in...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump urges Iran to release ex-FBI agent Levinson

WWNR -
0
President Trump took to Twitter late Sunday to urge Iran to release the retired FBI agent who had been missing in the country since 2007 and said...
Read more
News

Steve Knight eyes old seat after Katie Hill resignation

WWNR -
0
The two-term Republican who was ousted in 2018 by Katie Hill announced on his website Sunday that he will attempt to win back...
Read more
News

Spain’s Socialists win national election; right-wing Vox Party surges

WWNR -
0
MADRID – Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialists won Spain's national election on Sunday but large gains by the upstart far-right Vox party appear...
Read more
News

Seattle Sounders’ MLS Cup triumph reward for team that took its chances

WWNR -
0
SEATTLE -- Brian Schmetzer walked into his postgame news conference with the word "Family" emblazoned across his t-shirt and a well-earned beverage in...
Read more
News

As Trump impeachment inquiry unfolds, biased media won’t ‘give him a fair shake,’ WH press secretary says

WWNR -
0
Biased media outlets have shielded congressional Democrats from commonsense criticism in an effort to bolster their impeachment inquiry into President Trump, White House press secretary Stephanie...
Read more
News

Rudy Giuliani has become part of a ‘criminal family’ and ‘lost his mind,’ Robert De Niro says

WWNR -
0
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is now working for a "criminal family" and has lost complete control of his mental faculties, actor Robert De Niro said during a Saturday television...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap