47.9 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:22am

Sarah Sanders: ‘It’s clear’ Trump will win reelection, Biden a ‘weak candidate’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded Tuesday to comments by the campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who said that President Trump is “winning” the 2020 presidential election.

“I never thought I would say this, Sean, but I finally think that one of the Democrats has figured it out,” Sanders said on “Hannity.”. “Donald Trump is winning and all of America is winning. And that’s why his numbers continue to go up. It’s just amazing to see that somebody from their side is actually admitting it and talking about it publicly.”

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG OFFICIALLY ENTERS 2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY RACE

“Right now, Donald Trump is winning. He is winning that election,” Kevin Sheekey told CNN’s “At This Hour with Kate Bolduan. “It’s very tough for people who don’t live in New York or California to understand that, but that is what’s happening.”

Sanders said Trump was doing so well that he could win in a “landslide.”

“And I think if those numbers stay, hold where they are, even as a baseline, it’s not just game over but it is a landslide victory for this president,” Sanders added.

The former White House official also said Democrats are desperate to find a formidable candidate, responding to a question about former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick who also jumped into the Democrats field.

“I think they’re desperately trying to find somebody who can actually run a real campaign,” Sanders said. “So far everything we’ve seen out of the Democrat field does nothing but make every Republican in this country extremely happy because it’s clear that Donald Trump is going to win reelection.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders also blasted Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, calling him a “weak candidate.”

“Anybody who has painfully sat and watched each of these Democrat debates knows that Joe Biden is an incredibly weak candidate and he’s their front runner,” Sanders said. “He’s tied up in corruption, scandal after scandal, and he’s still considered the front runner.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Sarah Sanders: ‘It’s clear’ Trump will win reelection, Biden a ‘weak candidate’

News WWNR -
0
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded Tuesday to comments by the campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who said that...
Read more

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson passes Michael Vick as Madden’s fastest QB

News WWNR -
0
Lamar Jackson is expected to break Michael Vick's single-season rushing record next month.The passing of the torch between Jackson and Vick was handled,...
Read more

Capitol Hill lockdown causes consternation: ‘We still don’t know what the hell it was’

News WWNR -
0
Little was clear Tuesday morning in Washington when authorities locked down access to both the White House and the U.S. Capitol.But it was...
Read more

Palestinians protest US settlement policy shift in ‘day of rage’

News WWNR -
0
Thousands of Palestinian protesters took part in a "day of rage" across the West Bank on Tuesday, with some groups clashing with Israeli...
Read more

White House budget office attorney resigned in part over Ukraine aid hold: official

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Mark Sandy, official of the Office of Management and Budget, arrives for a closed-door deposition as part of the House of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson passes Michael Vick as Madden’s fastest QB

WWNR -
0
Lamar Jackson is expected to break Michael Vick's single-season rushing record next month.The passing of the torch between Jackson and Vick was handled,...
Read more
News

Capitol Hill lockdown causes consternation: ‘We still don’t know what the hell it was’

WWNR -
0
Little was clear Tuesday morning in Washington when authorities locked down access to both the White House and the U.S. Capitol.But it was...
Read more
News

Palestinians protest US settlement policy shift in ‘day of rage’

WWNR -
0
Thousands of Palestinian protesters took part in a "day of rage" across the West Bank on Tuesday, with some groups clashing with Israeli...
Read more
News

White House budget office attorney resigned in part over Ukraine aid hold: official

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Mark Sandy, official of the Office of Management and Budget, arrives for a closed-door deposition as part of the House of...
Read more
News

Trump uses Turkey pardon to mock Schiff, says birds already received subpoenas

WWNR -
0
President Trump "pardoned" two North Carolina turkeys Tuesday to spare them from becoming anybody's Thanksgiving meal -- but couldn't resist using the traditional Rose...
Read more
News

MLB pitcher Sam Dyson accused of domestic violence

WWNR -
0
The girlfriend of former Minnesota Twins pitcher Sam Dyson accused the righty of domestic violence in two social media posts.Alexis Elizabeth made the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap