SATURDAY IS NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY.

By Warren Ellison.

BECKLEY, WV-(WWNR) You may have dangerous drugs in your home and not even know about it. Each year, millions of people misuse prescription drugs. Most were obtained from the medicine cabinets of family and friends. Throwing the drugs away or flushing them down the toilet also poses a threat to the environment.

If you have prescription medications that are expired, or that you no longer use, you can safely dispose of them during the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, April 24th from 10am to 2pm, law enforcement across West Virginia will collect and properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, while educating the public about the dangers of prescription medication abuse.

Beckley City Police will be at the Raleigh County Commission On Aging at 1614 South Kanawha Street. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department will collect drugs at Crab Orchard Pharmacy on 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive. And the West Virginia State Police will accept drugs at its Beckley detachment at 105 Pinecrest Drive. Needles and liquids cannot be accepted, only pills and patches.

The last drug take back day in October of 2020 brought in 492.7 tons of medication. For more locations and information on National Drug Take Back Day, visit www.takebackday.dea.gov or www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html.