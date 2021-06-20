Saturday Night’s All Right For Fighting In Beckley.

BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR) After taking 2020 off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 41st Southern West Virginia Budweiser “Original” Toughman Contest took place Friday and Saturday night at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Presented by WV Sports Promotions, the two nights saw fighters, male and female, competing in five different weight classes.

Saturday night was a busy night, and a disappoint one, for former Woodrow Wilson track and cross country standout Chris Barbera. Competing in his first toughman event, Barbera beat Logan “The Hammer” Foley by TKO in the opening round Friday night. On Saturday, Barbera knocked out Zach Mills in the second round of his first bout of the night, then scored a TKO over Johnny “Jawbreaker” Lloyd in the first round of his second fight. But in the Middleweight championship bout, Barbera was knocked out by Brett “Break Stuff” Bumar with just 10 seconds to go in the third round.

It was also a disappointing night for local favorite Devon “The Animal” Steele. The 2014 Toughman Lightweight champion and 2015 Rough n’ Rowdy Brawl winner was looking for his third title. However, he lost to Trevor Bell by split decision in the Welterweight chanpionship bout.

In other results, George Brown defeated Kevin Hicks by split decision for the Lightweight title. In the Cruiserweight championship bout, Robert Nicewander beat Marcus McGuire by unanimous decision. And Eli “Mr. Nice Guy” Kerr won by unanimous decision over Beckley’s Aaron Hairston for the Heavyweight Championship. In the only woman’s match of the night, Cassie Mitchell defeated Jocelyn Brown by unanimous decision for the Lightweight title.

The 2022 Toughman Contest will be held in Beckley at its regular time, on April 1st & 2nd of next year. If you missed this past weekend’s bouts, you can catch them on pay-per-view at https://wvtoughman.com/ppv/.