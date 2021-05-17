Saturday Was Bill Withers Day In Beckley

.

By Warren Ellison.

It was a special day in Beckley Saturday, as residents came out to honor singer-songwriter Bill

Withers. The Grammy Award winning singer of such hits as “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Lean On Me”

and “Just The Two Of Us” was born in nearby Slab Fork and grew up in the city.



A signhonoring Withers was dedicated. It stands across from Stratton Elementary, which Withers

attended back when it was a high school in the 50’s. Pastpr Frederick Hightower also unveiled

the prototype of a statue that will be displayed at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.



Withers’ songs were performed by musicians including The Carpenter Ants, Randy Gilkey and

Larry Groce, host of Mountain Stage. Other speakers included Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold,

Michael Lipton of the WV Music Hall of Fame, and several accquaintances of Withers, including

longtime friend C.V. Thompson and former classmate Delora Robinson. They said that, no

matter how big a star he was, Withers never forgot his roots in Beckley, and always came back

whenever he could.



Following Saturday’s sign dedication, a free concert honoring Withers was held at the Beckley

Intermodal Gateway Plaza. Performers included Lady D & Mission, Matt Mullins and the

Bringdowns, the Untrained Professionals and Shawn Benfield.