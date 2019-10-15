Saudi Arabia opens tourism to ancient biblical sites: ‘The atmosphere is changing’

As Saudi Arabia increasingly opens up to tourists, a travel group in the country started offering this week a “first-ever Christian tour of rare sites,” promising participants a close-up look at a controversial location believed to be the real Mount Sinai — the mountain where, according to the Bible, God gave Moses the Ten Commandments.

Saudi Arabia, which has been closed for tourism the last several decades and has a dismal record on human rights, decided to give tourist visas on the heels of the second delegation of evangelical leaders from America, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year and earlier this year.

ANDREW BRUNSON, PASTOR IMPRISONED IN TURKEY FOR CHRISTIAN FAITH, TELLS ‘GOD’S SIDE OF THE STORY’

“The atmosphere in Saudi Arabia is changing,” said Rhonda Sand, owner of U.S.-based travel company Living Passages. “They are hard at work developing the country for Western tourism.”

Living Passages is taking a group of 25 people this week through “Jethro’s Caves in the land of Midian,” believed to be ancient Midian. The tour will be led by Joel Richardson, the author of “Mount Sinai in Arabia: The True Location Revealed.”

“This portends to be the most significant new archaeological site in modern history,” Richardson told Fox News. “We’re tremendously blessed that the Saudi government is allowing us to visit the kingdom to see some of its rich historical and geographic treasures.”

KIM KARDASHIAN, KIDS BAPTIZED AT ARMENIAN CHURCH AS KANYE WEST CONFIRMS HE ‘GOT SAVED’ THIS YEAR

Richardson, who said this is one of the most faith stirring experiences of his life, explained tourists will be flocking to see the historical mountain and other sites covered in a short documentary, “Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia,” by Ryan Mauro, who will also be leading a tour in February.

Most notably, the group is visiting the Jebel al-Lawz mountain in the ancient land of Midian. Early Jewish, Christian and Bedouin traditions have long attested this site to be the real Mount Sinai. The controversial theory contests the traditional location in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula. On the north-west side of the mountain is the Split Rock of Horeb — a massive stone several stories tall, split down the middle, with evidence of water erosion at its base.

This week tourists will visit the town that has an ancient well, held to be where Moses met his wife Zipporah, daughter of Jethro, after fleeing Egypt. The group will explore the ruins of Dedan, Wadi Tayyib – along the Red Sea coast and Tayma (where Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar may have occasionally stayed).

Beyond the historic sites, new museums and first-class hotels are being prepared for a flow of international tourists. The northwest corner of Saudi Arabia is being developed into a smart city called Neom.

“Magnificent Nabataean sites such as Mada’in Saleh in Al-`Ula are worthy rivals to Petra,” Sand said. “Upon our initial visit, we observed the construction of this critical infrastructure to sustain tourists. Not only are the accommodations beautiful, the untouched landscape is breathtaking!”

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

This new mega-city located in Tabuk province will border Egypt, Jordan, Israel, and is on track to be functional by 2025.