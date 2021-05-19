Save a Life Day, May 22 – Coalition Seeks to Blanket Raleigh County with Free Naloxone

Beckley, WV (WWNR)On May 22, 2021, more than 50 volunteers representing several organizations and groups in Raleigh County and other counties will distribute over 500 free Narcan kits. All locations will also offer training and education, as well as resources for accessing recovery services. Narcan is the brand name for the opioid overdose antidote, naloxone. Narcan is an easy to use nasal spray with no adverse side effects. Family members, friends of people who take opioids for pain, friends of people who use drugs, and anyone who wants to save a life are welcome to get trained on May 22, 2021

Save a Life Day is a pilot effort convened first in Kanawha and Putnam by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Drug Control Policy and Addiction Response Kanawha (ARK). According to Bob Hansen, Executive Director of the Office of Drug Control Policy, “While planning began before COVID-19, this day of action couldn’t come with better timing. EMS calls for overdoses are up across the state and across the country.” Hansen added, “Everyone can be a part of the solution by carrying Narcan.”

This model is now being replicated with other West Virginia counties. In the past three years, states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey have organized their own statewide Free Naloxone Days.

The event in Raleigh County is a community outreach project for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition in partnership with several membership and community agencies from Raleigh County and beyond.

Confirmed ”Save A Life” Narcan distribution locations include: 3rd Avenue Art Park, Uptown Beckley; Southern West Virginia Clinic Parking lot on Stanaford Road; Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Sophia Volunteer Fire Department and Kroger Parking Lot in Beaver. Most locations will be open on May 22nd from 10am-6pm (or until supplies run out).