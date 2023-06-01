SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of West Virginia Affected by August 2022 Flooding

Belle, WV – The Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster.

Businesses and residents in the declared area can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

The declaration covers Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Roane Counties in West Virginia.

The types of loans offered are business physical disaster, economic injury, and home disaster loans.

The application deadlines are:

July 24, 2023: Deadline for Physical Damage

February 26, 2024: Deadline for Economic Injury

Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Town of Belle

1100 E. Dupont Ave.

Belle, WV 25015

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Opening: Tuesday, May 30, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closes Permanently: Tuesday, June 13, 4 p.m.