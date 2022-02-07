Scarbro Man Facing Felony Charges

Fayetteville, WV – A Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On December 16, 2021, deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the Scarbro area.

After a months-long search, the vehicle was found and recovered in Raleigh County. During their investigation, Deputies determined that the vehicle in question was left at a residence while the owners moved out and the below-named individual then took the vehicle and sold it.

Terry L Ellis, 34 of Scarbro, was charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny, Receiving and Transferring Stolen Goods, and Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses. Ellis was also arrested for a Parole Violation warrant. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.