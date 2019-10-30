55.4 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:04am

Schiff ‘interrupted continually’ to ‘coach’ latest Trump impeachment witness: Nunes

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, accused the panel’s Democrat chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, of coaching a Trump impeachment inquiry witness during closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill.

“I have never in my life anything like what happened today,” Nunes, R-Calif., told “Hannity” on Tuesday, referring to the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

The scene was unprecedented, Nunes said.

“I mean, they’ve been bad at most of these depositions, but to interrupt us continually to coach the witness, to decide… what we’re going to be able to ask the witness.”

GOP REPS SAY SCHIFF STOPPED IMPEACHMENT WITNESS FROM ANSWERING CERTAIN GOP QUESTIONS

Nunes slammed Schiff, D-Calif., for refusing to allow Republicans to not yet call witnesses of their own, which he also said has never happened to him in Congress.

“And, to see someone coach a witness, this isn’t the first time that Schiff — Schiff is very good at coaching witnesses.”

More from Media

He said Schiff’s staff previously met with the yet-unnamed Ukraine whistleblower, again calling the entire impeachment inquiry process under Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “unprecedented.”

In a fiery news conference earlier Tuesday, other GOP lawmakers said Schiff prevented a witness in the latest impeachment hearing from answering certain questions from Republican members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters that Schiff shut down a Republican line of questioning toward Vindman.

“When we asked [Vindman] who he spoke to after important events in July — Adam Schiff says, ‘no, no, no, we’re not going to let him answer that question,”‘ Jordan said.

Jordan went on to say that Schiff seemed to be breaking his own rules for the hearings, implying the chairman was acting almost as a “lawyer” for Vindman.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Schiff ‘interrupted continually’ to ‘coach’ latest Trump impeachment witness: Nunes

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, accused the panel's Democrat chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, of coaching a Trump impeachment...
Read more

New Jersey Democrat bucks House trend, says he likely won’t back impeachment resolution

News WWNR -
0
A Democratic lawmaker from New Jersey says he doubts he will vote in favor of the resolution introduced by his party Tuesday to...
Read more

Warren says Trump trying to ‘distract from the substance’ with latest impeachment witness attack

News WWNR -
0
LACONIA, N.H. – Using some of her strongest language yet against President Trump, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-N.H., said most Americans are “tired...
Read more

Hawks’ Trae Young exits with ankle sprain; X-rays negative, sources say

News WWNR -
0
MIAMI -- Atlanta guard Trae Young left the Hawks' game in Miami on Tuesday night early in the second quarter with a sprained...
Read more

Appeals court temporarily blocks release of Mueller grand jury material to Democrats

News WWNR -
0
A federal appeals court in Washington has issued a stay blocking, for the moment, the release of redacted grand jury material from Special Counsel...
Read more

Related Stories

News

New Jersey Democrat bucks House trend, says he likely won’t back impeachment resolution

WWNR -
0
A Democratic lawmaker from New Jersey says he doubts he will vote in favor of the resolution introduced by his party Tuesday to...
Read more
News

Warren says Trump trying to ‘distract from the substance’ with latest impeachment witness attack

WWNR -
0
LACONIA, N.H. – Using some of her strongest language yet against President Trump, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-N.H., said most Americans are “tired...
Read more
News

Hawks’ Trae Young exits with ankle sprain; X-rays negative, sources say

WWNR -
0
MIAMI -- Atlanta guard Trae Young left the Hawks' game in Miami on Tuesday night early in the second quarter with a sprained...
Read more
News

Appeals court temporarily blocks release of Mueller grand jury material to Democrats

WWNR -
0
A federal appeals court in Washington has issued a stay blocking, for the moment, the release of redacted grand jury material from Special Counsel...
Read more
News

House approves resolution recognizing Armenian genocide in snub to Turkey

WWNR -
0
House Democrats on Tuesday approved a controversial resolution to recognize the Armenian genocide, a move intended to anger Turkey at a time of strained relations...
Read more
News

Kanye West takes jab at Kris Humphries in ‘Late Late Show’ appearance

WWNR -
0
Kanye West hopped on an airplane with James Corden and opened up about church, marriage and even snuck in a subtle jab at...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap