Schiff ‘interrupted continually’ to ‘coach’ latest Trump impeachment witness: Nunes

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, accused the panel’s Democrat chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, of coaching a Trump impeachment inquiry witness during closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill.

“I have never in my life anything like what happened today,” Nunes, R-Calif., told “Hannity” on Tuesday, referring to the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

The scene was unprecedented, Nunes said.

“I mean, they’ve been bad at most of these depositions, but to interrupt us continually to coach the witness, to decide… what we’re going to be able to ask the witness.”

Nunes slammed Schiff, D-Calif., for refusing to allow Republicans to not yet call witnesses of their own, which he also said has never happened to him in Congress.

“And, to see someone coach a witness, this isn’t the first time that Schiff — Schiff is very good at coaching witnesses.”

He said Schiff’s staff previously met with the yet-unnamed Ukraine whistleblower, again calling the entire impeachment inquiry process under Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “unprecedented.”

In a fiery news conference earlier Tuesday, other GOP lawmakers said Schiff prevented a witness in the latest impeachment hearing from answering certain questions from Republican members.

Reps. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters that Schiff shut down a Republican line of questioning toward Vindman.

“When we asked [Vindman] who he spoke to after important events in July — Adam Schiff says, ‘no, no, no, we’re not going to let him answer that question,”‘ Jordan said.

Jordan went on to say that Schiff seemed to be breaking his own rules for the hearings, implying the chairman was acting almost as a “lawyer” for Vindman.

