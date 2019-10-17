House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) reacted to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s indication that the Trump administration made aid to Ukraine conditional on investigations into the…<div class='around-the-web-more
Source link
Recent Articles
Zion Williamson of New Orleans Pelicans will miss preseason finale with knee soreness
5:28 PM ETAndrew LopezESPN The New Orleans Pelicans announced that rookie Zion Williamson will miss the team's final preseason game because of right...
Schiff: Mulvaney comments on Ukraine aid have made things ‘much, much worse’
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) reacted to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's indication that the Trump administration made aid...
Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/16/19
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC...
Saquon Barkley says there’s ‘no doubt’ his ankle would hold up in game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wouldn't declare himself back for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. He...
Joe Giudice shows off weight loss while practicing martial arts after deportation
Joe Giudice is out of prison and on a new path in life.The reality TV star showed off his massive weight loss in...
Related Stories
News
Zion Williamson of New Orleans Pelicans will miss preseason finale with knee soreness
5:28 PM ETAndrew LopezESPN The New Orleans Pelicans announced that rookie Zion Williamson will miss the team's final preseason game because of right...
Money
Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/16/19
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC...
News
Saquon Barkley says there’s ‘no doubt’ his ankle would hold up in game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wouldn't declare himself back for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. He...
News
Joe Giudice shows off weight loss while practicing martial arts after deportation
Joe Giudice is out of prison and on a new path in life.The reality TV star showed off his massive weight loss in...
News
GMs pick Clippers as champions, Giannis Antetokounmpo as MVP
1:26 PM ETTim BontempsESPN In NBA.com's annual survey of the league's 30 general managers, Giannis Antetokounmpo was picked to repeat as the MVP,...
News
Reps. Brady, Foxx, Walden: Speaker Pelosi, together with Dems, we can lower drug prices — Let’s get to work
The cost of prescription drugs is way too high. Tracy Bush, a 45-year-old mother and an active and accomplished food allergy blogger from...