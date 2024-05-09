School Building Authority approves $26.2 million for statewide projects

|CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the West Virginia School Building Authority, which he serves as chairman, approved a combination of multi-county and major improvement awards totalling $26,212,730.00 for 26 projects.
“An investment in our schools is an investment in our children,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m incredibly proud of today’s announcement, and I thank the SBA for their commitment to providing the resources for our kids to succeed. We’ve made huge strides in improving our infrastructure, but we aren’t going to stop here. Our work isn’t done. We will keep doing more to provide the best education possible for our kids because they deserve it. Let’s keep it going.”
Since Gov. Justice assumed office in 2017, the School Building Authority has allocated over $643 million to county school boards in West Virginia. When combined with the $363 million from local contributions, the overall investment in the state’s educational facilities surpasses $1 billion.
|Projects awarded funding today include:
MAJOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS
Grant — $849,360
To be used for two classroom additions at Maysville Elementary School.
Monongalia — $979,237
To be used for Morgantown High School’s outdoor learning space and kitchen renovations.
Putnam — $636,425
To be used for renovations at Eastbrook Elementary School.
Wayne — $900,000
To be used for Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School addition and renovations.
Clay — $825,600
To be used for Clay Elementary School roof replacement.
Berkeley — $1,000,000
To be used for replacement windows in multiple schools.
Webster — $252,307
To be used for Webster County High School sanitary improvements.
Taylor — $934,756
To be used for Flemington Elementary School roof and building envelope improvement.
Greenbrier — $942,400
To be used for Greenbrier East High School roof replacement.
Nicholas — $1,000,000
To be used for Nicholas County High School utility line replacement.
Ohio — $1,000,000
To be used for Wheeling Park High School roof replacement.
Barbour — $599,530
To be used for Belington and Philippi Elementary School electrical upgrades.
Lewis — $976,690
To be used for Peterson-Central Elementary School partial HVAC replacement.
Boone — $1,000,000
To be used for Scott High School roof replacement.
Logan — $600,000
To be used for Chapmanville High School’s new building with automated controls.
Preston — $586,220
To be used for Kingwood Elementary School safe school entry.
Harrison — $830,619
To be used for Robert C. Byrd High School, Liberty High School, and Mt. Middle School secure entries.
Pocahontas — $248,686
To be used for Pocahontas County High School renovations upgrades.
Brooke — $462,500
To be used for Brooke Primary roof replacement.
Randolph — $832,189
To be used for Randolph Technical Center security entrance.
Roane — $926,246
To be used for Roane County High School and Spencer Middle School security upgrades.
MULTI-COUNTY AWARDS
South Branch Career and Technical Center — $2,618,212
To be used for electrical upgrades and campus renovations.
Mid Ohio Valley Technical Institute — $2,491,439
To be used for a roof replacement.
Calhoun-Gilmer Career Center — $2,234,269
To be used for HVAC, lighting, systems and general renovations.
United Technical School — $1,790,932
To be used for interior renovations.
Fred W Eberle Technical Center — $695,113
To be used for parking lot expansion.