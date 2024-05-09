School Building Authority approves $26.2 million for statewide projects

Projects awarded funding today include:



MAJOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS



Grant — $849,360

To be used for two classroom additions at Maysville Elementary School.



Monongalia — $979,237

To be used for Morgantown High School’s outdoor learning space and kitchen renovations.



Putnam — $636,425

To be used for renovations at Eastbrook Elementary School.



Wayne — $900,000

To be used for Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School addition and renovations.



Clay — $825,600

To be used for Clay Elementary School roof replacement.



Berkeley — $1,000,000

To be used for replacement windows in multiple schools.



Webster — $252,307

To be used for Webster County High School sanitary improvements.



Taylor — $934,756

To be used for Flemington Elementary School roof and building envelope improvement.



Greenbrier — $942,400

To be used for Greenbrier East High School roof replacement.



Nicholas — $1,000,000

To be used for Nicholas County High School utility line replacement.



Ohio — $1,000,000

To be used for Wheeling Park High School roof replacement.



Barbour — $599,530

To be used for Belington and Philippi Elementary School electrical upgrades.



Lewis — $976,690

To be used for Peterson-Central Elementary School partial HVAC replacement.



Boone — $1,000,000

To be used for Scott High School roof replacement.



Logan — $600,000

To be used for Chapmanville High School’s new building with automated controls.



Preston — $586,220

To be used for Kingwood Elementary School safe school entry.



Harrison — $830,619

To be used for Robert C. Byrd High School, Liberty High School, and Mt. Middle School secure entries.



Pocahontas — $248,686

To be used for Pocahontas County High School renovations upgrades.



Brooke — $462,500

To be used for Brooke Primary roof replacement.



Randolph — $832,189

To be used for Randolph Technical Center security entrance.



Roane — $926,246

To be used for Roane County High School and Spencer Middle School security upgrades.



MULTI-COUNTY AWARDS



South Branch Career and Technical Center — $2,618,212

To be used for electrical upgrades and campus renovations.



Mid Ohio Valley Technical Institute — $2,491,439

To be used for a roof replacement.



Calhoun-Gilmer Career Center — $2,234,269

To be used for HVAC, lighting, systems and general renovations.



United Technical School — $1,790,932

To be used for interior renovations.



Fred W Eberle Technical Center — $695,113

To be used for parking lot expansion.