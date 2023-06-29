School Clothing Allowance Application Period Opens

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications on July 1, 2023, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools and will close applications on July 31, 2023. Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.



The following will automatically receive school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June 2023:Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance.Parents or guardians of children in foster care.Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level.Families who received school clothing allowance in 2022 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a school clothing allowance program application by mail in late June 2023.



Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance benefits, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $3,007. Verification of income for July 2023 must be submitted with applications for school clothing allowance.



Income Limits for the School Clothing Allowance Program for 2023: