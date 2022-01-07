SCHOOL / COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR FRIDAY JANUARY 7th

CLOSED

Raleigh

Fayette – Reimagined day- Remote Learning

Greenbrier

Nicholas

Summers

McDowell

Mercer- All 240 day employees report on 3 hour delay.

Monroe

Pocahontas

Webster

Wyoming

Kids of Harmony

Mt Tabor Christian

Ss. Peter and Paul

St. francis de Sales

Mtn View Christian – Closed – remote learning

New River CTC- opening on a delay at 10AM

Bluefield State (Beckley/ Bluefield campus

Opening at 10:00 AM

The Fayette County Courthouse will be operating on a 2 hour delay opening at 10 AM Friday

all offices of the Raleigh County Commission, The Raleigh County Courthouse, Prosecuting Attorney, and the Judicial Annex will be closed on Friday January 7, 2022.

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging will be closed due to weather conditions. They will reopen Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8a.m

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Friday morning at 8AM

The snow could be heavy at times. with 3-7 inches accumulation possible in our listening area

Please use caution while traveling as roads are being reported as snow covered and hazardous.

know before you go, Visit WV 511 dot org.