SCHOOL / COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR FRIDAY JANUARY 7th
CLOSED
Raleigh
Fayette – Reimagined day- Remote Learning
Greenbrier
Nicholas
Summers
McDowell
Mercer- All 240 day employees report on 3 hour delay.
Monroe
Pocahontas
Webster
Wyoming
Kids of Harmony
Mt Tabor Christian
Ss. Peter and Paul
St. francis de Sales
Mtn View Christian – Closed – remote learning
New River CTC- opening on a delay at 10AM
Bluefield State (Beckley/ Bluefield campus
Opening at 10:00 AM
The Fayette County Courthouse will be operating on a 2 hour delay opening at 10 AM Friday
all offices of the Raleigh County Commission, The Raleigh County Courthouse, Prosecuting Attorney, and the Judicial Annex will be closed on Friday January 7, 2022.
The Raleigh County Commission on Aging will be closed due to weather conditions. They will reopen Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8a.m
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Friday morning at 8AM
The snow could be heavy at times. with 3-7 inches accumulation possible in our listening area
Please use caution while traveling as roads are being reported as snow covered and hazardous.
know before you go, Visit WV 511 dot org.