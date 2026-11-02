School Funding Becomes Key Issue in West Virginia Midterm Election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As school systems across West Virginia grapple with budget pressures, staffing shortages and potential school closures, public education funding has become a major issue in this year’s midterm election.

Parents and education advocates are raising concerns about funding shortfalls affecting special education services, teacher recruitment and student support programs. According to advocates, West Virginia schools face significant challenges in providing resources for students with disabilities and maintaining programs that benefit vulnerable populations.

Sarah Harris, a Putnam County parent of three children with special education needs, said funding shortages can make it more difficult for students to receive the individualized support they need to succeed in the classroom.

Advocates are also expressing concern about proposed federal education funding reductions that could affect local school districts. They say programs supporting school meals, special education, academic enrichment, after-school activities and career and technical education could be impacted.

The debate comes as voters head to the polls across West Virginia, with education funding emerging as a key issue for many families concerned about the future of public schools.