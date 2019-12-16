38.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 15, 2019 9:36pm

Schumer seeks testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in expected Senate trial of Trump

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The senior U.S. Senate Democrat called on Sunday for the Republican-led chamber to demand testimony from four current and former White House aides in a trial expected early next year on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged formal legal demands for testimony from White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, Mulvaney aide Robert Blair and budget official Michael Duffey.

The appeal by Schumer in a letter to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell highlighted a Democratic effort to shape the Senate’s likely trial of Trump even though Democrats do not control the chamber.

Trump is expected to become the third U.S. president to be impeached when the Democratic-led House of Representatives votes, likely this week, on charges that he abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender to oppose him in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and obstructed Congress’ investigation into the matter.

That would set up a trial in the Senate, which is unlikely to vote to remove the Republican president from office.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called impeachment “a hoax.”

In his letter calling for subpoenas of the three current and one former White House aide, Schumer noted that the House had asked all four to testify in its impeachment inquiry but that they did not appear.

Democrats accused the president of endangering the U.S. Constitution, jeopardizing national security and undermining the integrity of the 2020 election by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate Biden, a former U.S. vice president, as well as his son Hunter Biden.

In his letter, Schumer also asked for the Senate to subpoena a “limited set of documents” that he believes would shed light on Trump’s decision to delay the release of $391 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine and the president’s desire for Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“The trial must be one that not only hears all of the evidence and adjudicates the case fairly; it must also pass the fairness test with the American people,” Schumer wrote in his letter to McConnell.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Trump has made the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry a rallying cry for his supporters as he attempts to win re-election next November.

A McConnell spokesman did not address the substance of Schumer’s requests, but said the Senate majority leader “has made it clear he plans to meet with Leader Schumer to discuss the contours of a trial soon. That timeline has not changed.”

McConnell said last week he was coordinating his approach with the White House counsel, and has raised the prospect of a short Senate impeachment trial in which no witnesses would be called.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Arshad Mohammed; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Chris Sanders and David Lawder; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Schumer seeks testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in expected Senate trial of Trump

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The senior U.S. Senate Democrat called on Sunday for the Republican-led chamber to demand testimony from four current and former...
Read more

Bernie Sanders takes swings at batting practice, makes pitch for minor-league teams

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took a swing at an issue close to home for the 2020 presidential hopeful Sunday, as he rallied against Major League Baseball's plan...
Read more

Botswana cancels hunters’ licenses following controversy over killing protected elephant

News WWNR -
0
Botswana's government has revoked the licenses of two professional hunters who ignited controversy when they shot and killed a protected elephant that had been...
Read more

Democratic debate in jeopardy amid labor disputes as candidates express frustration over’artificially narrowed’ field

News WWNR -
0
Controversy continues to roil this week’s upcoming Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles amid an ongoing labor dispute, anger over the tightening...
Read more

Soccer star Mesut Özil criticizes Muslim detention camp, spurs Chinese TV to pull match

News WWNR -
0
China's state broadcaster CCTV removed a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City from its schedule on Sunday after soccer star...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Bernie Sanders takes swings at batting practice, makes pitch for minor-league teams

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took a swing at an issue close to home for the 2020 presidential hopeful Sunday, as he rallied against Major League Baseball's plan...
Read more
News

Botswana cancels hunters’ licenses following controversy over killing protected elephant

WWNR -
0
Botswana's government has revoked the licenses of two professional hunters who ignited controversy when they shot and killed a protected elephant that had been...
Read more
News

Democratic debate in jeopardy amid labor disputes as candidates express frustration over’artificially narrowed’ field

WWNR -
0
Controversy continues to roil this week’s upcoming Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles amid an ongoing labor dispute, anger over the tightening...
Read more
News

Soccer star Mesut Özil criticizes Muslim detention camp, spurs Chinese TV to pull match

WWNR -
0
China's state broadcaster CCTV removed a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City from its schedule on Sunday after soccer star...
Read more
video
News

Donald Trump Jr. slams Burr over his Senate subpoena

WWNR -
0
Donald Trump Jr. joins 'Fox & Friends' to react to the president standing up to Democrats on the Mueller probe and his decision to...
Read more
Money

Holiday Spending Off To A Modest Start

WWNR -
0
By Robert Hughes Retail sales and food-services spending increased 0.2 percent in November following a 0.4 percent gain in October. Excluding gasoline...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap