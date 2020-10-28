61.5 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 8:29pm

SCOTUS won’t fast-track appeal over blocking extended deadline for PA mail-in ballots

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Pennsylvania can count mail-in ballots until Friday after Election Day, despite Republican objections. 

The high court denied a GOP request to fast-track a decision on blocking vote counting after Nov. 3 – meaning that as long as ballots are postmarked by Election Day, they can arrive three days after Tuesday and still count. 

Twenty-two states and Washington, D.C., will allow ballots to be counted after Election Day as long as they are postmarked on time. 

The vote was 5-3. Justice Samuel Alito, along with the court’s two other more conservative members, wrote that they would have liked to issue a ruling but there wasn’t enough time.

“I reluctantly conclude that there is simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election,” Alito wrote.

PENNSYLVANIA GOP CONSIDERING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BALLOT DEADLINE EXTENSION AS DEMS CLAIM ‘HUGE WIN’ 

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed one day earlier, did not partake in the ruling. The Luzerne County Board of Elections had requested she recuse herself from the case on Tuesday. 

Alito, along with Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, held hope that the court could still act on the GOP request for a ruling on the merits before Tuesday. 

“Although the Court denies the motion to expedite, the petition for [appeal] remains before us, and if it is granted, the case can then be decided under a shortened schedule,” Alito wrote.

PA COUNTY PUSHES FOR BARRETT’S RECUSAL FROM MAIL-IN BALLOT CASE 

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, claiming emergency jurisdiction, last month extended the deadline for mailed ballots to be received by election officials until Nov. 6. The court cited in its ruling the potential for mail delays and the fact state law technically allows mail-in ballots to be cast on Election Day, something that would make the USPS delivering them on Election Day impractical. 

Republicans accused the state Supreme Court of exceeding its powers and unconstitutionally making a unilateral move to change election law. They argued such a decision constitutionally belongs to lawmakers, not the courts. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State Republicans filed the case last Friday after the justices were split 4-4 on putting a hold to the extension. 



Source link

Recent Articles

SCOTUS won’t fast-track appeal over blocking extended deadline for PA mail-in ballots

News WWNR -
0
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Pennsylvania can count mail-in ballots until Friday after Election Day, despite Republican objections. The high court denied a GOP request to...
Read more

MLB says Justin Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

News WWNR -
0
Justin Turner violated coronavirus protocols when he celebrated on the Globe Life field with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates and he refused instructions...
Read more

Follow live: Ronaldo-less Juventus clash with Messi, Barcelona

News WWNR -
0
null Source link
Read more

Trump administration considers early biometric screening for visa seekers

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON – The White House is developing a plan to create a new biometric database that prospective immigrants or visitors would need to...
Read more

Russian hackers are going after everything, from elections to industrial systems

News WWNR -
0
Russia is a relentless, increasingly malicious hacker of everything American, recent threats show.Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned a Russian government research...
Read more

Related Stories

News

MLB says Justin Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

WWNR -
0
Justin Turner violated coronavirus protocols when he celebrated on the Globe Life field with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates and he refused instructions...
Read more
News

Follow live: Ronaldo-less Juventus clash with Messi, Barcelona

WWNR -
0
null Source link
Read more
News

Trump administration considers early biometric screening for visa seekers

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON – The White House is developing a plan to create a new biometric database that prospective immigrants or visitors would need to...
Read more
News

Russian hackers are going after everything, from elections to industrial systems

WWNR -
0
Russia is a relentless, increasingly malicious hacker of everything American, recent threats show.Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned a Russian government research...
Read more
News

Putin orders national mask mandate in Russia as coronavirus spikes in second wave

WWNR -
0
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered a nationwide mask mandate as a second wave of coronavirus cases put the country’s medical system...
Read more
News

Election 2020 polling average shows Biden leading Trump nationally with just days left

WWNR -
0
Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in national polling, although the race has tightened to a seven-point lead for Biden, down...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap