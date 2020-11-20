Seahawks TE Greg Olsen leaves with fascia injury; team fears rupture

Seattle Seahawks veteran tight end Greg Olsen left Thursday night’s 28-21 victory over the visiting Arizona Cardinals with what the team fears is a ruptured fascia in his left foot, coach Pete Carroll said.

Olsen went down in obvious pain without being contacted with around 11½ minutes left in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the field without putting weight on the leg and was led into the medical tent. Olsen was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.

“He has a fascia tear injury that he’s had before in his other foot,” Carroll said. “He knows exactly what it is. Sometimes when it ruptures like it did — we think — it’s the best thing for a quick recovery. So we’ll see what happens and wish him the best, and hopefully, he can make it back. The fact that he’s already had this before really helps him understand what’s coming up.”

Carroll was asked if the team thinks Olsen can return this season.

“I don’t know that yet,” he said. “There’s been some marvelous returns for guys who do rupture their fascia that would blow you away. Right now, he’s in really a lot of discomfort and all that. But we’ll see what happens. I can’t tell you anymore. It’s pretty early to be talking about it.”

Carroll said right tackle Brandon Shell sprained his ankle but that he didn’t know the severity of the injury. The coach said running back Chris Carson, who missed his fourth consecutive game on Thursday night, should be back next week barring a setback.

The Seahawks have a mini-bye before playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 30.

Olsen, 35, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seahawks in February after spending the previous nine campaigns with the Carolina Panthers. He has dealt with foot injuries in recent seasons.

Olsen had two catches for 20 yards Thursday night. He has 23 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown on the season.

He has signed a deal to be a television analyst for Fox once he retires.

Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and rookie fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson are the tight ends behind Olsen on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster. Seattle also has rookies Stephen Sullivan (seventh round) and Tyler Mabry (undrafted) on its practice squad.

Longtime Seattle tight end Luke Willson landed on the Baltimore Ravens‘ practice squad after his recent release from the Seahawks.